For Tabitha Brown, summertime is all about gathering with friends and family, color, cookouts, and, most importantly, games. With her newest (and final) Target collection, Brown created a line inspired by her summers growing up in North Carolina that felt like “an ongoing family reunion.” Complete with backyard entertaining essentials, outdoor furniture, tabletop items, and more, the collection is all about channeling those moments.

Brown, whose accolades range from Emmy-nominated host and actress to New York Times bestseller and TikTok’s mom (with 5 million devoted followers), partnered with Target to design four lines full of fun home decor pieces, apparel, and vegan food. This latest drop features products ranging in price from $3 to $150, with most items under $30. You’ll be able to find everything you need for a summer barbeque or pool day: towels, pool floats, wine tumblers, floor cushions, and essentials for activities like an inflatable movie screen, a speaker, and—Brown’s favorite—bean bag toss.

Target

“It’s all about family fun,” Brown tells Better Homes & Gardens. “Friends, togetherness and being outside, right? Summertime is my favorite time of the year. In North Carolina, in the South, it’s such a big thing—cookouts and barbecues and family reunions and all those things. It’s just such a fun time to be together, so I wanted everything to feel like that.”

Summer parties in her hometown always consisted of grilling outside, music (hence the speaker) and activities like horseshoes or cornhole. With items like serving platters, a utensil caddy, and cooler, you’ll be able to throw a cookout with ease. For picnic days, she deliberately included the lounge mats and floor cushions because, rather than traditional tables, they make her feel more connected to the Earth.

Target

Relaxation is also a key part of the season for Brown, and she didn’t forget about that aspect.

“If you need to lounge a little bit and relax, you have that option, too,” Brown says. “Light your candle, put your lounge mat on the ground. Honey, read your good book and put a little something in your cute little mug. It was just all about pleasing a person for the summertime and making them feel like, ‘Oh, Tab really thought about me.’”

Pattern and color have been part of Brown’s collections since her first Target launch, and this one is no different. Vibrant hues and a playful feel are the common thread between all of her designs, because that’s just who she is, she says. Her most recent palette includes bright blues, pinks, and yellows, and fun stripes, fruit, and leaf motifs.

PHOTO: Target PHOTO: Target

“That’s how I live my life, that's how I dress,” Brown says. “Color makes me happy. You know, I wear my nails in different colors all the time. It’s just joy. It just makes me feel joy. When I walk in the room and I have some of the color on paper, like, ‘Oh my God, you look so joyful and happy and bright.’ And so I was like you know what? I want people to feel like it’s me when they walk in Target.”

When it’s officially available, Brown is most excited to see her followers using the products at their own summer get-togethers—especially to be tagged in photos and videos of people getting into her games.

“I cannot wait,” she says. “We’re gonna play the games, and I wanna see who else is playing, who’s winning—I wanna see everybody playing games this summer. That is really what I want to see.”

The limited collection launches May 14 online on Target and in most Target stores. It will also be available via Target’s contactless same-day pickup options, including Drive Up and Order Pickup, while supplies last.