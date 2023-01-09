It’s a new year, meaning it’s the perfect time to brighten up your kitchen and branch out with your grocery list. If any of your resolutions involve incorporating plant-based foods into your diet and making your home feel more warm and welcoming in 2023, Target has you covered. The retailer just launched a new line as part of its ongoing collaboration with Tabitha Brown, and it’s full of must-sees (and eats)—most of which ring up at less than $10.

Brown is a best-selling author, Emmy-nominated actor, foodie, and TikTok personality who earned the title of “mom” from her 4.9 million followers after going viral for her vegan reviews. This is her third collection with Target, and along with food and kitchenware, you can shop cooking essentials, decor and accessories, food storage, and totes. The products are available in most stores, online, and for same-day pickup.

Staying on Trend While in the Kitchen

Eclectic, maximalist, personalized decor is one of the hottest interior styles out there right now (think Barbiecore, the non-aesthetic home trend, cottagecore, etc.), and this collection fits right in. While there’s quite a range of products in the new Tabitha Brown line, there’s an overarching theme of colorful and playful designs: a bold, sunshine-yellow pitcher, water bottles and tumblers with some of her motivational sayings in fun fonts, and a cutting board with a nod to one of Brown’s signature catchphrases, “Cut it your way ‘cause it’s your business.”

Target

Buy It: Cutting Board ($30, target.com); Salt and Pepper Set ($10, target.com); Woven Serve Tray ($20, target.com)

If you’re looking to transform your kitchen space (without actually doing any renovating), we recommend grabbing a new table runner, a couple different coffee mugs, serving dishes, and cooking utensils—all of which you can shop with this new launch.



In addition to decor and cookware, Brown’s collection offers edible items to serve in your newly upgraded space. More people continue to go vegan or follow a mostly plant-based lifestyle year after year, and 2023 is no exception. There are myriad meatless options you can get at the grocery store now, and Brown’s collection expands on that in a delicious (and healthy) way. Stock up your snack pantry with her vegan mixed nuts, popcorn (which comes in flavors like dill pickle and roasted garlic and parmesan), aioli spreads, and flavored cream cheese. For your next Meatless Monday, try the Vegan BBQ Patties or Vegan Jalapeño Cilantro Sausages, and use the curated recipes posted on the Target website for menu ideas.

Target

Buy It: Cast Iron Grill Pan ($30, target.com); Set of 4 Salad Plates ($20, target.com); Vegan Barbecue Seasoned Plant Based Patties ($5, target.com); Vegan Potato Salad ($6, target.com)

Brown posted a TikTok the day of the launch expressing her excitement, saying, “My heart is so full. I feel like a kid, like tomorrow is the first day of school.”

“My goal for this third collection is to deliver Tab-approved vegan food options that taste good and feel good for the soul, and entertaining tools and essentials to help spread the love during mealtime with loved ones,” she said in a statement accompanying the launch. “I want to encourage y’all to be more intentional with what you feed your body so you can go on and shine your way. Set your table, set your intentions.”

