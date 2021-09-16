Football Fans Say the Weber Portable Grill Is 'Perfect for Tailgating,' and It's Going for Just $60
Sunday Night Football is finally here again, and what may be even better than the all-American game is the finger-licking food. Thankfully, you don't need to stay at home to enjoy BBQ ribs, cheeseburgers, and hotdogs (you know, the tailgating greats) because the Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill can do it all right from the stadium parking lot. And the best part? It's just $60.
Whether you're pregaming for the big game or heading to the great outdoors for a camping trip, you won't want to leave without the Weber portable grill that shoppers say "packs a punch." The small but mighty grill has a 160 square-inch cooking surface that's so big, it can even sear up to six burger patties at the same time. That means you can serve up multiple food items for your squad without anyone going hungry. Impressive!
Designed with a plated steel cooking grate, you'll get delicious corn on the cob, kebabs, and wings in no time — the grate actually fires up quickly to retain the necessary warmth that'll cook meals to perfection. The portable grill also has two adjustable dampers that lets you control its temperature that's powered by the coal. And bonus: The grate is also really easy to clean while you're on-the-go.
Weighing just under 14 pounds, the small grill can go just about anywhere, which is why shoppers say it's "perfect for tailgating." Its compact design doesn't stop with its small size: The grill's rectangular shape makes it easy to fit in the trunk, and it has a securing lid lock feature that'll hold it together while you're transporting the grill. Plus, the appliance comes with two nylon side handles that are easy to grip. Its plated steel legs actually fold out too, giving you much-needed stability in one compact package.
The beautiful porcelain-enameled exterior is designed with durability in mind. In addition to keeping the heat inside while cooking, the lid and base are both also rust- and peel-resistant, so it'll serve you delicious food for years. And it's truly beloved by shoppers who call it "an engineering marvel," earning it over 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon. It's no wonder it's the top best-seller to date.
"This grill is great for tailgating," writes one Amazon shopper. "This Weber Go-Anywhere grill has made it through this season with flying colors. It is obviously made with quality and it is easy to set up and clean. Also, it has a very low profile when folded up (I can easily fit it in my mid-size car's trunk alongside the folding chairs, canopy, and cooler). The ability to control cooking temps with multiple vents is also handy. Altogether, this is a great product and well worth the few extra bucks."
"Weber has engineered this grill to perform as well as their bigger grills. It will cook almost anything their other grills do," writes another. "I like the six vents in the charcoal chamber, plus two more vents on the lid. With these, the temperature is easy to regulate. Porcelain enamel paint on it means it will last for years… Five stars, the other camping grills don't come close to this beauty."
Don't leave home without the Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill that reviewers say has "exceeded all expectations" for just $60 on Amazon.