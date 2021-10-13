Le Creuset Just Dropped a Gorgeous New Color and It's Perfect for Fall
Le Creuset is known for its high-quality, long-lasting products. While there's no question that their products perform well, it's also their gorgeous color options that make the brand stand out. Now, Le Creuset is adding another shade to their lineup with the release of the Chambray collection.
According to Le Creuset, Chambray, which is a light blue, is inspired by the color of classic blue jeans. The color is designed to serve as a transition from summer to fall, which is perfect timing as the weather gets chillier. Chambray is meant to complement a wide range of neutrals, and I can totally envision this gorgeous blue blending into my kitchen.
This story originally appeared on Eating Well.