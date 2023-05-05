Summer will be here before we know it, and with it the more laidback aesthetic we all can indulge in during those warmer months (though a lucky few are able to channel that no-stress attitude all year long). Whether you lean into that summer energy by making your bed with linen sheets for the season or adopting a generally more mellow approach to life while temperatures are high, summer is the perfect time to celebrate the little things in life. Pottery Barn is getting into the summer spirit a little early with the announcement of its collaboration with Sweet July by Ayesha Curry, a collection of home goods designed to channel that relaxed summer bliss through Labor Day and beyond.

The debut collaboration with Sweet July, the lifestyle brand founded by restaurateur, chef, author, and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, features barware, dinnerware, bedding, bathroom decor, and other items. Curry—a 2018 Better Homes & Gardens Stylemaker—has a passion for design and a love of al fresco dining that helped guide the collection and are apparent in the grounded, earthy colorways that define the line and items such as the herringbone-embossed dinnerware (which, of course, can be used inside or out).

Pottery Barn

“It’s been a dream working with the Pottery Barn design team to create a collection featuring products and designs that offer comfort and serenity throughout the home,” Curry said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “I was inspired by neutral palettes, playing with clean lines and textures that can be mixed and matched in the spaces that mean most to you and your loved ones.”

Pottery Barn

Curry’s style—as reflected in Sweet July—is very California-cool with a subtly luxe edge, and that focus appears in the Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn collection as well-crafted, beautiful items, which range from gorgeous caramel-toned marble bath accessories to rich wood and marble serving platters to a serious of richly textured linens.

In line with Curry’s background as a restaurateur and pro host, there’s a focus on entertaining in the collection, with dark bronze barware and the aforementioned dinnerware that are sure to impress any guest. There’s a certain amount of playfulness in the collection, too, with items such as a sophisticated bocce ball set to remind guests and host(s) alike that summer entertaining is ultimately a delight.

PHOTO: Pottery Barn PHOTO: Pottery Barn

“Our collaboration with Ayesha Curry has been so organic and inspiring because we share core values of bringing together good people and products through meaningful design,” said Marta Benson, the CEO of Pottery Barn Brands, in a statement. “The new Sweet July collection showcases our shared passion for family and beautiful living in the home.”

The Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn Summer 2023 collection debuts May 5 online and in certain California Pottery Barn locations.