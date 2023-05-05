Pottery Barn Announces New Collaboration with Sweet July by Ayesha Curry

If your summer plans are of the eating-tacos-by-the-pool variety, check out the Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn collection ASAP.

By
Lauren Phillips
Photo of editor Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips

Lauren Phillips is the Associate Director of Special Projects at Better Homes & Gardens. She has worked at The Spruce, Real Simple, and Coastal Living, among other publications, and has more than 5 years of experience working in print and digital media as a writer, editor, researcher, and fact-checker. As a self-described stress cleaner, Lauren has always found comfort and catharsis in scrubbing the shower or reorganizing her closet. Her current around-the-house passions include removable wallpaper, clever small-space organizing ideas, and paint colors.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on May 5, 2023
Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn collection with hosting table
Photo:

Pottery Barn

Summer will be here before we know it, and with it the more laidback aesthetic we all can indulge in during those warmer months (though a lucky few are able to channel that no-stress attitude all year long). Whether you lean into that summer energy by making your bed with linen sheets for the season or adopting a generally more mellow approach to life while temperatures are high, summer is the perfect time to celebrate the little things in life. Pottery Barn is getting into the summer spirit a little early with the announcement of its collaboration with Sweet July by Ayesha Curry, a collection of home goods designed to channel that relaxed summer bliss through Labor Day and beyond.

The debut collaboration with Sweet July, the lifestyle brand founded by restaurateur, chef, author, and entrepreneur Ayesha Curry, features barware, dinnerware, bedding, bathroom decor, and other items. Curry—a 2018 Better Homes & Gardens Stylemaker—has a passion for design and a love of al fresco dining that helped guide the collection and are apparent in the grounded, earthy colorways that define the line and items such as the herringbone-embossed dinnerware (which, of course, can be used inside or out).

Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn collection photo of Ayesha raising a glass

Pottery Barn

“It’s been a dream working with the Pottery Barn design team to create a collection featuring products and designs that offer comfort and serenity throughout the home,” Curry said in a statement accompanying the announcement. “I was inspired by neutral palettes, playing with clean lines and textures that can be mixed and matched in the spaces that mean most to you and your loved ones.”

Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn collection tablescape

Pottery Barn

Curry’s style—as reflected in Sweet July—is very California-cool with a subtly luxe edge, and that focus appears in the Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn collection as well-crafted, beautiful items, which range from gorgeous caramel-toned marble bath accessories to rich wood and marble serving platters to a serious of richly textured linens.

In line with Curry’s background as a restaurateur and pro host, there’s a focus on entertaining in the collection, with dark bronze barware and the aforementioned dinnerware that are sure to impress any guest. There’s a certain amount of playfulness in the collection, too, with items such as a sophisticated bocce ball set to remind guests and host(s) alike that summer entertaining is ultimately a delight.

Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn collection bocce set
Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn collection drink dispenser
PHOTO:

Pottery Barn
PHOTO:

Pottery Barn

“Our collaboration with Ayesha Curry has been so organic and inspiring because we share core values of bringing together good people and products through meaningful design,” said Marta Benson, the CEO of Pottery Barn Brands, in a statement. “The new Sweet July collection showcases our shared passion for family and beautiful living in the home.”

The Sweet July by Ayesha Curry x Pottery Barn Summer 2023 collection debuts May 5 online and in certain California Pottery Barn locations.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Barbie x Swoon lemonade in pink-style kitchen
This Barbie-Inspired Pink Lemonade Is the Perfect Canned Summer Drink
Pink ivory rug in living room from Barbie x Ruggable Dreamhouse Collection of rugs
Make Your Home a Dreamhouse with Ruggable’s New Barbie Collection
IKEA and Marimekko BASTUA collection products
IKEA’s Next Great Collection Is All About Self-Care
15 Best Placemats of 2023 to Step Up Your Dining Game
The 15 Best Placemats of 2023 to Create a Welcoming Tablescape
16 Inspiring Creatives Recognized During a Decade of Stylemaker
Meet the 2021 Stylemakers Creating Everything from Food to Beauty
The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 tout
The 13 Best Places to Buy Rugs in 2023 from Washable Styles to Natural Fibers
Commerce Photo Composite
The 15 Best Champagne Flutes of 2023 for Every Occasion
One of the best accent chairs on a blue lattice background.
The 13 Best Accent Chairs of 2023 to Add Style and Comfort to Your Home
Photos of plant walls from the BHG 100 event
7 Trends We Love from the BHG 100 Event
jacques pepin in the kitchen with community members
Stylemakers Who Are Making a Difference
Target x Marks & Spencer gingerbread musical house tin and mini gingerbread cookies
Target’s Latest Collab Is the Perfect Collection of Pretty Holiday Sweets
bird feeder father's day gift
The 71 Best Father’s Day Gifts of 2023
bed with large headboard on blue gingham background
The 9 Best Headboards of 2023 for Every Style
Dave and Jenny Marrs at home with their family
Dave and Jenny Marrs Balance Family, Fame, and Farm Life
Best Drinking Glasses
The 13 Best Drinking Glasses of 2023