Sushi Bakes Are All Over TikTok—Are They the Next Must-Try FoodTok Trend?

If you’re well-versed in TikTok food trends—cottage cheese, rat snacks, or boozy pineapple spears, anyone?—you may already know about the recent sushi-related food trend that influencers are trying their hand at: the sushi bake. This riff on the super popular Japanese dish is quick and easy to prepare, making the flavors of sushi much more accessible from home.

So, what exactly is a sushi bake, and is it good for you? Here’s how to get started at home if you think this trend might be for you.

What is a sushi bake?

Classic sushi can take so many creative forms, but it usually consists of raw or cooked fish, served with vinegar-flavored cold sticky rice. Sushi is often served one of two ways—rolled with seaweed nori or as a perfect package of fish laid over an oblong rice ball.

The sushi bake combines many of the classic aspects of sushi to create a uniquely tasty dish. It’s basically a sushi casserole, and while the word casserole may give you pause, this dish is nothing like the comfort-food classics you might be thinking of.

The most classic sushi bake is inspired by the California roll. It starts with a layer of sushi rice—flavored with vinegar, salt, and sugar—that is pressed into the bottom of a baking dish and then topped with an imitation crab mixture. The mix is often flavored with green onion, kewpie mayo, and sriracha or wasabi. It’s baked or broiled in the oven, then garnished with a variety of delicious options from spicy mayo, more green onion, and furikake (a seaweed seasoning), to avocado, cucumber, and fish roe. Most people enjoy the dish by scooping spoonfuls into seaweed snack papers, then dipping it in soy sauce or more spicy mayo, and eating it taco-style.

This deconstructed sushi dish can appear in so many different forms, though. Some include nori in the bake itself, some top it with raw sushi-grade fish after baking, others make unique vegetarian creations or opt for shrimp, scallops, salmon, canned tuna, or real crab over the imitation stuff. You could sub cream cheese for mayo for more of a Philadelphia-style recipe, add miso for a umami-forward finished product, or even make it in a crockpot! The sushi bake options are truly endless.

Are sushi bakes good for you?

Is this fun take on sushi healthy enough to earn it a spot on your weeknight dinner recipe rundown? For the most part, yes! There’s plenty of healthy protein in the classic version, thanks to the imitation crab (or whatever fish you choose), furikake, and nori, which will help you feel satisfied and energized. The green onions, wasabi, furikake, and nori are also super rich in vitamins, minerals, and plant compounds, helping to boost your immune system and support gut and metabolic health. If you add avocado, you’ll also be getting a serving of healthy fat, too.

However, the white rice, mayo, and cream cheese sometimes involved in this recipe can be don’t offer the same benefits. One easy swap to address this is to opt for brown rice over white—brown rice will bump up the fiber, vitamin, and mineral content of your dish, though it will alter the flavor a bit. On the cream cheese and mayo front, while there aren’t many ideal swaps for these ingredients, you can skip the cream cheese and go light on the mayo to keep the saturated fat and dietary cholesterol to a minimum. However, do keep in mind that small amounts of these ingredients shouldn't seriously impact your overall health—it’s all about balance!

Should you try a sushi bake?

If you love Japanese cuisine and sushi, this dish might be a must try. If raw fish isn’t your jam, this dish still has you covered. If time is of the essence, this meal can come together in a quick 30 minutes—and leave you with leftovers for lunches and dinners all week long. And if you’re having last minute company, this dish is perfect to share, and can even be the star of a themed dinner when paired with miso soup, edamame, and tempura veggies.

This dish is also fantastic in that it makes the flavors of sushi much more accessible—no rolling, no fancy equipment, no chef-level knife skills, and no need to purchase high-cost fish. However, it also gives you some of the core skills needed to make sushi if you ever wanted to do so, namely how to make sushi rice—an art in and of itself.

To get started, simply choose an appealing recipe online, pick up the ingredients, and get cooking! One note here is to be sure to use kewpie or Japanese mayo, as American mayo will result in a different flavor and texture. Otherwise, the only pieces of equipment you’ll need are a baking dish, some mixing bowls, a saucepan to cook the rice, and a sharp knife: The barrier to entry is super low.

