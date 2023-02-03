It’s Official: Many Super Bowl Snacks and Drinks Will Cost More This Year

Inflation has taken a bite out of Americans’ grocery budgets, with grocery store and supermarket prices—aka prices for food consumed at home—increasing 11.4% in 2022, according to USDA data, and issues like the egg shortage driving up prices even further. So it’s no surprise that many of your favorite snacks and drinks for Super Bowl LVII, when the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Philadelphia Eagles, will cost quite a bit more compared to last year.

In 2022, when the Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals at the Super Bowl, snack sales during the week of the game reached a whopping $616 million, according to a survey by SNAC International, an international trade association for the snack industry. Super Bowl week is considered the snack industry’s “Black Friday,” with sales in several key snack types (think tortilla chips, cheese snacks, and refrigerated dips) rising as much as 32% over the prior week.

In 2023, sales might be equally high—but prices for those key game day snacks are rising even higher. Prices are up an average of 6% for game-day treats compared to last year, new data from e-commerce accelerator Pattern shows. In addition, some individual items (Mozzarella sticks!) are up by much more than 6%. So if you’re hosting a watch party or bringing snacks to share, here’s which foods will take a bigger bite out of your bank account (this might be a good year to try some DIY Super Bowl snack recipes), according to Pattern’s data.

Mozzarella sticks: +27%

Ranch: +26%

Crackers +17%

Dip +11%

Jalapeno poppers +9%

Tortilla chips +5%

Veggie platters +2%

It’s not just food that will cost you more, either. Paper products, including cups, napkins, and plastic utensils, have also increased in price. For example, paper plate prices are 15% more this year than last.

However, the good news is that a few staples have decreased in price. Chicken wings, a finger-licking favorite, are down by 22% this year, for example.

For guacamole fans, there’s even actually excellent news—the price of avocados has decreased due to a supply glut. While pre-made guacamole dips may be up 11% in price, you may be able to save a little money by making your own guac this year.

Whether you decide to splurge on your traditional game day snacks or you find ways to save money on them, enjoy your favorite bites and beverages while you watch the 57th Super Bowl, which will take place on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.