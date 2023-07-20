Summer is back at Cousins Beach, along with the whole The Summer I turned Pretty crew. It’s been a year since Belly (Lola Tung) turned pretty, the love triangle between her and the Fisher brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) resolved (maybe?), and other transformative events occurred that can only take place in the midst of summer in an idyllic small beach town.

A lot has changed since the group last gathered for the season, but one aspect of the storyline has stayed the same: the breath-of-fresh-air coastal decor style, encapsulated by the Fisher family beach house. Although Cousins Beach is a fictional place, the East Coast nautical design depicted in the show is very much a classic home style worthy of drawing inspiration from.

“I think the home aesthetic stays true to traditional, transitional coastal homes, especially in Southeastern North Carolina,” says Leslie Stachowicz, president and principal designer at Kersting Peridot Interiors—a firm based in Wilmington, North Carolina, where the show is filmed. “What’s especially nice is it captures a comfortable, welcoming, ‘nothing is too precious’ feel. The patterned slipcovered furniture, the warm wood tones, the mix of antique, vintage and traditional pieces give the feeling that this is a generational home—well-loved and well lived in.”

Popular shows that feature near-perfect interiors have a strong influence on what clients decide they’re looking for, Stachowicz says. Succession brought about requests for refined, low-key elegance: light, warm neutrals with soft gold tones and rich fabrics. Yellowstone also sparked new trends in the home space, like mixed woods, layered materials and textures, and earthy tones. The 2003 movie Something’s Gotta Give even set off a decades-long desire for coastal interiors.

Jean Allsopp

Coastal design has been popular in homes for decades, but you might now know that there’s a distinction between the Los Angeles interpretation and what you’d find in Cape Cod. East Coast interiors tend to include more sun-washed colors like blues, aquas, and seafoams mixed with white, off-white, and gray, Stachowicz explains. West Coast interiors with a modern or contemporary aesthetic tend to have an overall light neutral palette in cream and white with light wood tones.

Living on the coast is about relaxation and enjoying your environment, she continues, so furnishings shouldn’t be too fussy or too precious—which the home on The Summer I Turned Pretty perfectly captured.

This year, niche trends like coastal grandmother and coastal cowgirl have spread rapidly via TikTok (with nearly 467 million views and over 144 million views, respectively). These variations contain the unifying thread of the coastal lifestyle—light wood tones, easy fabrics, casual but elevated living—but coastal cowgirl better represents playful Gen Z fashions while coastal grandmother is a mature, sophisticated take.

The Summer I Turned Pretty home leans toward coastal grandmother but can overall be considered a modern version defined by clean lines and higher-end appliances. However, it still feels warm and welcoming thanks to elements like an antique wood table in the kitchen, open shelving, and family heirlooms.

Trends like coastal grandmother and cowgirl might eventually fade out, but traditional coastal has established itself as a core style because of its simplicity and opportunity for personalization. Stachowicz recommends channeling the beachy feel by finding pieces you love, using soft whites and sun-washed colors, and mixing patterns.

“What’s great about this style is that it feels lived in,” Stachowicz says. “The furnishings look as if they were gathered over years, but the design is not cluttered. It looks like these pieces have been lovingly curated over the years, updating as needed. There is real art to that. I think this is a style that reflects the homeowners. I don’t necessarily think of it as a trend but more a classic example of a transitional style beach home.”