Rugs can define a space. Aside from the paint on the walls, they’re most likely any room’s largest source of color, which means they really set the tone for the space. A rug’s pattern, too, is an important influence on the atmosphere of a space. An intricate floral might make the perfect backdrop for a formal living room, while a loose, abstract design could signal a laid-back, family-friendly lounge.

In fact, some designers suggest that a rug should be the first thing you select when designing a room, so it inspires a color palette and design theme for the whole space. If you’re looking to create a room with standout style, a statement rug is one of the best ways to make an immediate impact. And, according to Etsy, they’re one of this year’s most popular home decor trends.

When our instinct is to go with tried and true neutrals, though, choosing to buck convention and go bold can seem slightly scary—and leave us with a lot of questions. How do you pick a rug that is both interesting and timeless? How can you prevent the rug from clashing with your other decor? Read on for tips on how to select the room-defining rugs that’ll be perfect for your home.

What are statement rugs, and why are they trending now?

A statement rug is meant to be the center of attention—instead of a neutral piece to anchor the space, these rugs go big and bold, becoming a focal point in the room.

Statement rugs are savvy purchases from both design and cost standpoints. With the price of furniture on the rise, it’s wise to save where you can. Rugs can be a significant investment, so using them to their full potential makes sense—and adding a statement rug to your space gives you a lot of bang for your design buck. Plus, a colorful rug can eliminate the need to incorporate colorful, painted walls, making them the ideal choice for renters, or just those looking to save on the cost of repainting.

Selecting one standout feature for the room also allows you to utilize more timeless and neutral pieces for the rest of the furniture, so you won’t have to feel pressured to constantly update your decor.

What do you need to know before you select a statement rug for your room?

So you’ve decided a statement rug is the right choice for you: How do you pick the right one for your room? If you’re worried about a statement rug going out of style—a reasonable concern, as rugs can be expensive—consider getting a vintage or vintage-inspired carpet that you already know has timeless appeal. This type of rug is also a wonderful choice because it’ll be alright if there’s minor wear and tear—it just adds to the charm.

And what if vintage doesn’t go with your design scheme? You’re not out of luck—there’s a plethora of other options. If you like more graphic looks, consider a thick navy and white stripe or a classic plaid—these heritage patterns are attention-grabbing and timeless. Should you want to go a bit wild, patterns from nature like animal prints or faux bois never go out of style.

Another option is to choose a classic rug in a more unexpected shape—think a circle or oval—that automatically draws the eye. Just keep in mind that, depending on the size, these shapes can make furniture placement more challenging.

Adding a statement rug to a room that’s already been decorated is a bit more difficult, but you have a few choices. You can pick a playful pattern or unusual texture in a neutral color, or take the dominant color from your space and choose a rug of that hue. If you go with the second option, you can also add some pillows or a blanket in the rug’s secondary colors to seamlessly tie it into the room.

However you choose to highlight your rug, remember to invest in a high quality piece so that the carpet you love will last for years.

