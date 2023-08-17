Try These New Seasonal Drinks at Starbucks Before the Fall Lineup Drops

As the back-to-school shopping section lights up in Target, and those hot summer nights take on an crisp air, you might be under the impression that the season is winding down. But don't throw away your bucket list just yet—if Starbucks has anything to say about it, summer is only getting started.

The coffee chain just introduced its Summer Remix Menu, which includes twists on three of its best-selling cold drinks. They’re available to order as of August 14, in stores or on the Starbucks app, but be sure to get yours soon—they're only available for a limited time.

Starbucks Summer Remix Menu 2023

The most indulgent drink on the new, temporary menu is the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew with Caramel Syrup, which comes in a caramel-lined cup to add to the decadence. You'll also be able to order an Iced Chai Tea Latte with Matcha Cream Cold Foam, which combines the fan-favorite Chai Tea Latte with a topping of the brand's well-loved matcha.

If you love the Matcha Cream Cold Foam in this combination, you can also add it onto other drinks. In the Starbucks app, select your drink, click “customize,” and scroll down to the toppings category to “add cold foam.” Starbucks lovers will know you can do this with any drink and any of their cold foam options.



The final drink on the new Starbucks Summer Remix Menu is the Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade, reminiscent of the new Blended Refresher drink line.

“Starbucks Iced Black Tea Lemonade is cooler than cool when blended with ice to create a refreshing treat that will bring all the summer vibes,” reads an announcement post. If you love the Blended Iced Black Tea Lemonade and want to try blending other drinks too, you can do that in the Starbucks app by selecting your drink, clicking "customize," and scrolling to the preparation method to click add blended.”

While these summer beverages are only officially on the menu for a limited time, you can still order them by using the customization options as the season cools down—even when the items aren’t featured on the menu or app.

This news comes just a few days after Target announced a new curbside pickup service for Starbucks food and drinks, which will launch in early October—aka you’ll soon be able to pick up your favorite seasonal drinks without even leaving the comfort of your car.

