It's Official: The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back for Fall

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte, which is back in stores and cafes today.

By
Christianna Silva
Christianna Silva is a writer and editor with work in NPR, MTV News, PHOENIX Magazine, Teen Vogue, VICE News, and more. They have been working in journalism for nearly a decade, and they hold a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arizona in Journalism.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on August 24, 2023
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte and Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew sitting in pumpkin patch
Photo:

Nicholas Sampogna

Before the leaves start to change color, Hocus Pocus is always playing in the background, and stores start highlighting their Halloween decor, there's that one constant to signal fall is here. Disregarding the technicalities of the annual calendar, the beacon of the beginning of the season is the return of the Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte. So get your order ready: It’s officially back.

This year is the 20th anniversary of the iconic beverage, and customers can celebrate with every sip of the PSL and other fall drinks, along with bites of seasonal treats.

Starbucks 2024 Fall Menu

Starbucks PSLs aren’t the only item to look forward to when the fall menu returns August 24. The Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and the Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato are also coming back, plus two new seasonal beverages: the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte and the Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso. 

“We’re excited to celebrate the creativity of our baristas and customers by offering the Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Latte on the official fall menu," Starbucks beverage developer Billy Altieri said in a blog post. "The warm spice flavors of chai and pumpkin seamlessly blend together, creating a creamy and comforting iced beverage."

Starbucks apple crisp croissant

Nicholas Sampogna

Returning to the food menu are the Owl Cake Pop and Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin, along with the brand-new Baked Apple Croissant, which is made with layers of croissant dough wrapped around a warm apple filling and topped with sugar before being baked to a golden finish. 

“The warm, gooey taste of apple crisp paired with a cup of coffee meld perfectly to unveil a cozy beverage customers have come to know and love at Starbucks each fall," Altieri said. "The new Iced Apple Crisp Oatmilk Shaken Espresso features creamy oat milk that perfectly complements the light roast flavors of Starbucks Blonde Espresso."

And that’s just at your classic Starbucks locations—the Starbucks Reserve Roasteries are offering specialty pumpkin spice beverages, including the Starbucks Reserve Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Iced Latte, and Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini. If you’re hungry for a fall-themed snack to go along with it, grab a Pumpkin Maritozzo or a Pumpkin Spice Cake. 

Of course, you can also take the taste of fall home with seasonally-inspired drinkware, special beans at Starbucks Reserve locations, and grocery store picks like the Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink.

