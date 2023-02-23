The New Starbucks Oleato Line Includes Olive Oil as the Star Ingredient

The latest innovation coming to Starbucks, inspired by the cafes of Milan, features none other than a spoonful of Sicilian extra virgin olive oil in every cup. Named the Oleato, the drinks will be available in Italy starting February 22, and the lineup includes three brand new beverages: the Oleato Caffé Latte, Shaken Espresso, and Golden Foam Cold Brew.

With plans for launches in Southern California this spring, followed by Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom later this year, it will likely be a while before everyone across the U.S. is able to get their hands on the olive oil-coffee combo. At the Milan Roastery, one of the six grand Starbucks Reserve locations, visitors have the opportunity to try three more specialty drinks: an iced cortado with orange bitters, a deconstructed version with espresso and passionfruit cold foam, and an espresso martini.

“In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused—that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do,” said interim CEO Howard Schultz in a post announcing the new concoction.

The romantic espresso bars of Italy have been a source of influence at Starbucks stores for four decades, a featured story on the company’s website reads. Schultz was traveling through Sicily last year when he was introduced to the Mediterranean ritual of taking a spoonful of olive oil along with his daily coffee, and he eventually decided to try the two together—the result was delicious enough to bring it to cafés around the world.

“I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavor and texture created when the Partanna extra virgin olive oil was infused into Starbucks coffee,” he said in the story. “In both hot and cold coffee beverages, what it produced was an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate.”

A Breakdown of the New Oleato Drinks

Oleato Caffé Latte

Of course, a latte had to be included in the Oleato lineup. This one features Starbucks Blonde Roast Espresso, which has vibrant notes of candied apple and bittersweet chocolate. The Partanna extra virgin olive oil is steamed with oat milk to create a luscious texture. Ordering it either hot or iced is recommended.

Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso

This drink is joining the ranks of the Toasted Vanilla Oat Milk, Brown Sugar, and Chocolate Almond Milk Shaken Espresso flavors. Its nutty profile was developed as a nod to Sicily’s farmers’ markets locally-grown almonds, pistachios, walnuts, and chestnuts, and it comes with layers of Blonde Roast Espresso, hazelnut syrup, and oat milk to give it a hint of sweetness. (Olive oil is also included, obviously.)

Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew

Starbucks introduced its signature cold foam in 2018, and customers have been loving it ever since. The new cold brew is topped off with Golden Foam, an infusion of EVOO vanilla sweet cream foam to give the drink a luscious texture throughout.

