The New Starbucks Oleato Line Includes Olive Oil as the Star Ingredient

Introduced in Milan and later rolling out in other select markets, the new Oleato line gives Starbucks customers three new velvety-smooth drinks to try.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on February 23, 2023
Starbucks Oleato lineup, featuring Oleato cold brew, latte, and shaken espresso
Photo:

Starbucks | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

The latest innovation coming to Starbucks, inspired by the cafes of Milan, features none other than a spoonful of Sicilian extra virgin olive oil in every cup. Named the Oleato, the drinks will be available in Italy starting February 22, and the lineup includes three brand new beverages: the Oleato Caffé Latte, Shaken Espresso, and Golden Foam Cold Brew.

With plans for launches in Southern California this spring, followed by Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom later this year, it will likely be a while before everyone across the U.S. is able to get their hands on the olive oil-coffee combo. At the Milan Roastery, one of the six grand Starbucks Reserve locations, visitors have the opportunity to try three more specialty drinks: an iced cortado with orange bitters, a deconstructed version with espresso and passionfruit cold foam, and an espresso martini. 

Starbucks Reserve Oleato drinks

Starbucks

“In over 40 years, I can’t remember a moment in time where I’ve been more excited, more enthused—that demonstrates the pride, the quality, the passion, the heritage and the craft of what Starbucks can do,” said interim CEO Howard Schultz in a post announcing the new concoction.

The romantic espresso bars of Italy have been a source of influence at Starbucks stores for four decades, a featured story on the company’s website reads. Schultz was traveling through Sicily last year when he was introduced to the Mediterranean ritual of taking a spoonful of olive oil along with his daily coffee, and he eventually decided to try the two together—the result was delicious enough to bring it to cafés around the world. 

“I was absolutely stunned at the unique flavor and texture created when the Partanna extra virgin olive oil was infused into Starbucks coffee,” he said in the story. “In both hot and cold coffee beverages, what it produced was an unexpected, velvety, buttery flavor that enhanced the coffee and lingers beautifully on the palate.”

Employee handing off Starbucks Oleato cold brew

Starbucks

A Breakdown of the New Oleato Drinks

Oleato Caffé Latte

Of course, a latte had to be included in the Oleato lineup. This one features Starbucks Blonde Roast Espresso, which has vibrant notes of candied apple and bittersweet chocolate. The Partanna extra virgin olive oil is steamed with oat milk to create a luscious texture. Ordering it either hot or iced is recommended.

Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso

This drink is joining the ranks of the Toasted Vanilla Oat Milk, Brown Sugar, and Chocolate Almond Milk Shaken Espresso flavors. Its nutty profile was developed as a nod to Sicily’s farmers’ markets locally-grown almonds, pistachios, walnuts, and chestnuts, and it comes with layers of Blonde Roast Espresso, hazelnut syrup, and oat milk to give it a hint of sweetness. (Olive oil is also included, obviously.)

Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew

Starbucks introduced its signature cold foam in 2018, and customers have been loving it ever since. The new cold brew is topped off with Golden Foam, an infusion of EVOO vanilla sweet cream foam to give the drink a luscious texture throughout. 

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Feshly brewed espresso
What Is Espresso? Here’s What Makes it Different From Coffee
starbucks lavender haze drink inspired by taylor swift
I Tried the Starbucks Secret Menu Lavender Haze Drink—Here’s How You Can, Too
Starbucks winter feels menu drinks
The New Starbucks Winter Feels Menu Is Here to Get You Through the Season
Two hands holding iced coffee from Starbucks
11 Low-Calorie Iced Starbucks Drinks Perfect for Summer
Pumpkin spice latte on table with plaid tablecloth and pumpkins
Is This the Beginning of the End for Pumpkin Spice?
pistachio martini on table
Pistachio Martinis Might Be 2023’s Breakout Cocktail—Learn How to Make One
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte 2022
The Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Back! Here's The Release Date
tall glass of iced coffee with pumpkin cream foam on top
How to Make DIY Cold Foam Just Like a Coffee Shop
One of the best accent chairs on a blue lattice background.
The 12 Best Accent Chairs of 2023 to Add Style and Comfort to Your Home
Cup of coffee on table with green overlay
We Asked Experts About the Top Coffee Trends to Know Right Now
Card Placeholder Image
The 13 Best Coffee Mugs of 2023
One of the Best Drip Coffee Makers, the Ratio Eight Thermal Set on a orange background in an art deco pattern
The 9 Best Drip Coffee Makers of 2023
tall glass of iced coffee with pumpkin cream foam on top
Make Your Own Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew for a Taste of Fall at Home
best single serve coffee makers
The 8 Best Single-Serve Coffee Makers for the Perfect Cup of Joe
Pancake and mango pie
The BHG Test Kitchen Breaks Down the 10 Most-Googled Recipes of 2022
Best Milk Frothers
The 7 Best Milk Frothers of 2023, According to Our Testers