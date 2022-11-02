Joy to the World! Starbucks Holiday Drinks (and Cups) Are Back

Move over, pumpkin spice! A new season is upon us, as heralded by the announcement that the Starbucks annual holiday drink menu is returning and will be available in stores starting November 3, 2022. As part of the announcement, the Starbucks holiday cups for 2022 were also revealed; the holiday cups will also be in Starbucks stores starting Thursday, November 3.

Announcing the Starbucks Holiday Drink Menu for 2022

Classic favorites from years past are back on this year's Starbucks holiday drink menu, including Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Irish Cream Cold Brew, and the nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte, which debuted last year. Each drink—with the exception of the cold brew—will be available in hot or iced options.

The fan-favorite peppermint mocha is also back at Starbucks for the 20th year in a row, along with the classic Christmas Blend coffee. There's also a brand new menu item hitting menus this year: The Chocolate Pistachio Swirl, a bakery item that is just cinnamon roll-like enough to pass as a breakfast treat. You can bet we’ll be first in line at the drive thru to try it.

Starbucks

A Peek at the Starbucks 2022 Holiday Cups

This season also marks the 25th year of the iconic Starbucks holiday cups, and the brand is celebrating by unveiling new designs for these to-go seasonal cups. Pictured above, the Starbucks holiday cups for 2022 feature four designs, all with traditional holiday motifs, including ornaments, Christmas trees, and stars. As usual, the Starbucks holiday cups use traditional holiday colors—red, green, and white—to ramp up the holiday cheer. This year's cups, along with the holiday drinks, will be used in stores starting Thursday, November 3.

You can also snag brand new reusable holiday merch, including cold cups, tumblers, and mugs, from Starbucks beginning November 3. Holiday-themed gift cards will also be in stores starting then, so you can get a head start on your Christmas shopping. (We like to use them as teacher gifts!)

If you prefer to make your coffee at home, packaged roast and ground coffees and K-cups are available in the classic Christmas Blend and other holiday flavors. Find these in stores or on grocery store shelves. And don't worry: If you're not quite ready to give up your PSL, Starbucks and Target are selling pumpkin spice coffee you can make at home, so stock up before they're gone.



The Starbucks holiday cups—with the holiday beverages that come inside them, of course—are basically a seasonal tradition now. Whether you're carrying one of these cups while perusing a trend-setting launch from retailers such as IKEA or enjoying a hot beverage at home while you set up your holiday decorations, these cups are the perfect accompaniment to any festive activity.