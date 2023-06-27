You might have already heard the rumor that Starbucks would be bringing blended Refreshers (a popular social media drink hack), to cafés this summer. Well, get ready, Starbucks lovers: The coffee company not only confirmed it's true, but they just added a whole new drink line to the permanent menu.

“Since Starbucks Refreshers Beverages joined the menu in 2012, our customers and partners (baristas) have creatively customized their beverages, such as adding coconut milk, lemonade, or blending with ice,” said senior beverage developer at Starbucks Matt Thornton in a statement. “Inspired by these customer and partner creations, we’re excited to bring the new Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Beverages to the permanent menu this summer.”

When Refreshers were initially introduced—a release that included just two (now-nonexistent) flavors, Very Berry Hibiscus and Cool Lime—they became an immediate hit, as they gave customers a fruity, caffeinated alternative to coffee or tea. Other flavors came and went over the years (RIP Valencia Orange Refresher) before Starbucks settled on its current core offerings.

Frozen Lemonade Starbucks Refreshers Lineup

You'll be able to choose from three new blended drink options—here's the scoop on them all.

Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade Refresher

Topping the list is the Frozen Strawberry Açai Lemonade Refresher, a classic strawberry lemonade blended with ice. If you've ever sampled the internet-favorite Blended Strawberry Lemonade (a secret menu hidden gem), this version gives you a lighter, less sweet taste.

Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher

This new item has flavors of sweet mango blended with real pieces of bright pink dragonfruit, which give it a stunning, Instagram-worthy hue. Lemonade and ice are (of course) added into the blender to make it exactly what you need on a hot summer day.

Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher

The Pineapple Passionfruit Lemonade Refresher features one of the newer flavors on Starbucks's menu, which launched in June 2022. When blended, it resembles a sunset in a cup, with tropical flavors of pineapple and passionfruit blended with real diced pineapple and lemonade.

Taste Test: Frozen Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher

Our associate editor Bryce Jones was able to get her hands on the Frozen Mango Dragonfruit drink for review (she wanted to try the Strawberry Açai, but it was sold out at her local café). She decided that even though the beverage separated quite a bit—the frozen layer sitting on top—it was still very yummy.

"It definitely could've been more blended," Jones says. "But overall, it does the job. It's refreshing and brings a lot of flavor without being too sweet. I also feel good knowing I'm getting some fruit. I will 100% be ordering this again this summer."

The Frozen Refreshers are currently available at all U.S. and Canadian Starbucks locations to order on their permanent year-round menu.

