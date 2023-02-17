Bottled coffee drinks are a portable and convenient way to get a caffeine fix when you’re on the go, but now one of the most popular Starbucks bottled beverages has been recalled. Pepsico announced a recall of its Starbucks frappuccino vanilla drinks because of glass fragments in the bottles.

"The removal of these products from the marketplace is currently underway. The products are not sold at Starbucks retail locations," the Pepsico announcement reports.

Select lots of 13.7-ounce glass bottled Starbucks frappuccino Vanilla drinks have been voluntarily recalled. The 25,200 cases, each containing twelve bottles, were distributed nationwide. This product is sold in grocery stores and other retail outlets.



The UPC of the recalled product is 1200081331, and the sell-by dates are listed as MAR 08 23 (DF 08102), MAY 29 23 (CF 10312), JUN 04 23 (DF 11062), JUN 10 23 (DF 11122). So while the bottle may look safe to drink based on the sell-by date, you should not twist off that cap.

The North American Coffee Partnership, a partnership between Pepsico and Starbucks, made this announcement:



"The North American Coffee Partnership is committed to a high level of quality in the products we serve. Delivering a quality experience to our consumers is our top priority, and we always act with an abundance of caution whenever a potential concern is raised. If a consumer has purchased a product and has questions or concerns, they can call Consumer Relations at 1-800-211-8307." At this time, the FDA hasn’t released a notice regarding this recall and is instructing consumers to call this number for more details.

According to the FDA, the recall began on January 28 and is ongoing.

This is the second Starbucks drink the North American Coffee Partnership recalled in the past year. In September of 2022, 221 cases of Starbucks Vanilla Espresso Triple Shot Energy Coffee Beverage were pulled from retailers due to metal fragments.

Consumers who have purchased and have these drinks in their homes should not consume them. Instead, you should return them to the retailer where you bought them for a full refund. And, if you've got the time and are craving a cold coffee drink like this one, learn to make your own cold brew coffee at home and flavor it any way you wish.

Check with the FDA about new and ongoing recalls.