There’s a lot of buzz around espresso martinis—the drink experienced a resurgence in 2020, and its popularity hasn't wavered since. While you can definitely make one at home (as long as you have an espresso machine), it takes a certain level of skill to master the concoction. The Art of the Espresso Martini at Starbucks, a new Starbucks Reserve Signature Experience class, breaks down the process for coffee and cocktail fanatics, giving you the tools to live out your barista-bartending dreams.

This immersive coffee experience offers a unique opportunity to learn from "the best in the business” about the art of blending espresso and spirits for a flavorful drink to both relax and energize you. Plus, students will get to try a full tasting flight of three other martinis infused with global liqueurs, accompanied by Princi desserts.

If you've moved past your espresso martini phase, you can choose from a variety of new Reserve classes, or take them all if you want to become a real pro: from learning about the combination of olive oil and coffee in the Oleato Tasting Experience class (during which you can taste test an Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini) to the more traditional Coffee Lab: A Journey of the Senses, an education and side-by-side tasting of the different Starbucks Reserve coffees.

The only catch? The classes are only available in Chicago, New York City, and Seattle (where the first Starbucks café is located) at their Reserve Roasteries. These locations aren’t your usual, corner drop-in type of Starbucks stores—they're beautiful cafés with elegant atmospheres to enhance your experience.

If you live in one of these cities or plan to take a trip soon, check out adding a Reserve Experience to your itinerary. The Art of the Espresso Martini is the most expensive class offered at $125 per person, and prices for others range from $40 to $75. The sessions last 30 minutes to an hour. You must be 21 to participate in a cocktail class, and seating is limited—so be sure to register for your spot as far in advance as possible. Visit starbucksreserve.com for more information.