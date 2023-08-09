You Can Now Check Off Your Starbucks and Target Run In One Pickup Order

Get your groceries and a cold brew without leaving your car.

Published on August 9, 2023
It is a universally-understood, beautiful experience to walk into your local Target, grab a drink at Starbucks, and stroll through the store. But sometimes, you need coffee sans the stroll.

Good news for when that's the case: A curbside pickup service for Starbucks food and drinks at its more than 1,700 Target stores launching in early October. With the new feature, you can get your Pumpkin Spice Latte to go when you order a Target curbside pickup. Target began testing some stores' Starbucks curbside pickup service last year as a way to increase sales, CNBC reported. Target customers loved the added perk, and the top three top-selling items were no surprise: the Iced Brown Sugar Oat Milk Shaken Espresso, the Birthday Cake Pop, and the Iced Caramel Macchiato.  

“Our guests have long told us Drive Up is a game changer, adding convenience to their daily life, especially when they’re short on time,” Mark Schindele, the chief stores officer at Target, said in a press release. “We’ve continued listening to our guests, who’ve told us overwhelmingly that Drive Up with Starbucks would bring even more ease and joy to every Target run."

Drive Up with Starbucks works just like your regular curbside pickup orders at Target. Simply place an order at a participating Target store, and once you receive a notification that your order is ready, you’ll get a prompt on your app to add a Starbucks order. Make your selection, click “Add for Drive Up,” pay, let the store know your own your way via the app prompt, and you’re all set. Once you arrive at the store, tap “I’m here” in the Target app, and an employee will deliver your Drive Up purchase along with your coffee order right to your car.

This Starbucks Drive Up announcement comes just in time for PSL season, but it’s just the latest way Target has updated how shoppers experience its store. Earlier this summer, Target rolled out the ability to make returns at Drive Up, added more mini Ulta Beauty shops, and invested $100 million in delivery hubs to speed up online orders

