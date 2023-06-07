Everything We Know About the Rumored Starbucks Blended Refreshers

The Starbucks summer menu is about to get a lot more ~refreshing~. Usually defined by its seasonal, sweet Frappuccinos (RIP S'mores) and cold foam-topped cold brews during the hotter months, the coffee chain is rumored to soon offer blended versions of the popular Refresher drinks, according to snack-centric Instagram page @Snackolator.

“Starbucks has new Frozen Lemonade Refreshers in June, and they look absolutely delicious! Launching in June are three flavors of frozen lemonade: Strawberry Açaí, Pineapple Passionfruit, and Mango Dragonfruit,” reads the account's post, which now has over 60,000 likes. “These are each blended with real fruit and lemonade and then layered with strawberry puree.”

The announcement was quickly confirmed (and met with less-than-excited sentiments) by Starbucks baristas on the r/StarbucksBaristas Reddit community page, commiserating about how overwhelmed they're about to get: "this on top of frapps i’m gonna lose my mind," one wrote.

Some are speculating that the new lineup is being made official in response to the popular “secret menu” hack that's been consistently circulating on social media apps like Instagram and TikTok. For years, Starbucks customers have been requesting to have their Refreshers blended—whether it's with coconut milk, lemonade, peach juice or raspberry syrup.

When are the drinks expected to join the menu?

Starbucks typically has two summer launches: a splashy, pre-Memorial Day launch featuring new drinks and products, followed by a softer second launch of returning favorites and creative ways to use ingredients already in stores. In May, Starbucks released its “Summer 1 Launch,“ which includes the Chocolate Java Mint Frappuccino and the White Chocolate Macadamia Cream Cold Brew (among a few other seasonal surprises).

The official “Summer 2 Launch," which will supposedly bring the blended Refreshers to the menu, is set for June 27. In the meantime, you can mimic any of the drinks from the future lineup simply by customizing your order: Get a Strawberry Açaí, Pineapple Passionfruit, or Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher (make sure you include the lemonade), and ask for it blended with a drizzle of strawberry puree at the bottom. Many baristas also recommend you add Crème Frappuccino base to improve the texture and keep the drink from separating.

Along with the new Refreshers, Starbucks is rumored to be releasing three more limited-time iced drinks inspired by popular customer hacks—a chocolate cream cold brew with caramel syrup in a caramel drizzle-lined cup, an iced chai latte with matcha cold foam, and iced black tea with peach juice and freeze-dried strawberries.