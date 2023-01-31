The New 2023 Starbucks Valentine’s Day Cups Have Us Crushing Hard

With hand drawn hearts and flowers, vibrant shades of pink, and great price points, the new coffeeware from Starbucks celebrates love in the sweetest way.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on January 31, 2023
Starbucks Valentine's 2023 hot cups
Photo:

Starbucks

Whatever your love language is, you can rarely go wrong with coffee. This Valentine’s Day, Starbucks has you covered with their festive 2023 drinkware. Whether you’re looking to treat your partner, besties, or the most important person in your life—yourself—there are stunning cold cups, mugs, water bottles, and more to choose from. 

The products became available for purchase across the U.S. on January 10 and will be available while supplies last, so make sure you grab your favorites from your local cafe ASAP. Plus, if you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, using one of the reusable cups gets you 25 bonus stars and 10 cents off your drink.

Here’s a look at the new Valentine’s drinkware that will have you starting a love affair with your daily chosen beverage.

Pink iridescent Starbucks Valentine's 2023 cold cup

Starbucks

Jeweled Taffy Cold Cup

Made specifically for your iced lattes and cold brews, the jeweled taffy cold cup comes in a lovely magenta color with an iridescent shine. Even the straw fits with the holiday aesthetic! It holds up to 24 oz and is priced at $23. Pair it with a Starbucks gift card for your favorite coffee lover.

Starbucks Valentine's 2023 water bottle in pink with stripe design

Starbucks

Striped Taffy Water Bottle

A sturdy yet cute water bottle for everyday use is a must—and this one is perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond. The multi-colored stripes and metallic cap give it an extra touch of personality. It retails for $25 and you can fill it with up to 20 oz.

Starbucks Valentine's 2023 cold cup with colorful floral design

Starbucks

Valentine Confetti Cold Cup

This 24 oz cold cup features a playful design of flowers and confetti hearts, making it a great accessory for spring as well as the holiday. It’s available exclusively at cafes within Target stores and rings up at $20.

Starbucks Valentine's 2023 red mug with postage stamp design

Starbucks

Love Letter Mug

There’s nothing more romantic than a love letter, and now you can receive one in coffee mug form as often as you want. The postage stamps are adorned with hearts and flowers, and it can hold over two standard cups of coffee. Buy it for $15.

Starbucks Valentine's 2023 tumbler in red with floral design

Starbucks

Valentine Confetti Tumbler

Whether you’re a hot or iced kind of person, this tumbler will surely give you major heart eyes. It’s bright, versatile, and makes a thoughtful gift for anyone in your life. It’s priced at $15 and holds 16 oz.

Starbucks Valentine's 2023 mug in teal with floral, hearts, and postage stamp design

Starbucks

Valentine Confetti Mug

Add romance to your morning routine with this 14 oz Valentine Confetti mug, available only at cafes in Target stores for $15. While you probably don’t need another excuse to expand your mug collection, the cute hand drawn hearts and flowers make it a must. 

Starbucks Valentine's 2023 6-pack hot cup set

Starbucks

Valentine’s Hot Cup Set (6-pack)

Check off a gift for six of your loved ones (or get yourself a whole new drinkware lineup) with this reusable cup set for $20. The best part? They change shades when a hot beverage is added. Break out the red and magenta around Valentine’s day if you’re feeling festive.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Valentines Day Gifts Under $35
The 26 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $35 of 2023
Editor-Loved Valentine's Day Gifts tout
I’m a Home Shopping Editor, and These Are the 10 Valentine’s Day Gifts Worth Buying—All Under $50
Card Placeholder Image
The 13 Best Coffee Mugs of 2023
Wedgwood Wonderlust Emerald Forest Teacup & Saucer
The 11 Best Teacups and Saucer Sets for 2023
The Best Tea Kettles for the Perfect Cup of Tea
The 11 Best Tea Kettles of 2023 for the Perfect Cup of Tea
Best Water Bottles
The 12 Best Water Bottles of 2023 to Quench Your Thirst
Tabitha Brown kitchen and cookware Target collection
Tabitha Brown's Latest Target Drop Features Colorful Decor and Yummy Vegan Snacks
starbucks holiday cup designs
Joy to the World! Starbucks Holiday Drinks (and Cups) Are Back
heart shaped valentines day cards on polkadot background
51 DIY Valentine's Day Gifts for Every Person in Your Life
Pink perfume bottle drawings
27 Sweet Valentine's Day Cards Made with Candy
Hydro Flask Stainless Steel Coffee Travel Mug
We Tested the 27 Best Travel Coffee Mugs of 2023, These Are Our 6 Favorites
The 30 Best White Elephant Gifts of 2022 Under $35 That Wonât Be Re-Gifted
The 31 Best White Elephant Gifts of 2022 Under $35 That Won’t Be Re-Gifted
Best Gifts for New Homeowners
The 30 Best Gifts for New Homeowners of 2023
Best Cheap Christmas Gifts
The 27 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts of 2022 That Won’t Break the Bank
yoda best dad mug gift
20 Father's Day Gift Ideas for Every Dad In Your Life
The 37 Best Stocking Stuffers for $50 or Less
The 37 Best Stocking Stuffers for $50 or Less