The New 2023 Starbucks Valentine’s Day Cups Have Us Crushing Hard

Whatever your love language is, you can rarely go wrong with coffee. This Valentine’s Day, Starbucks has you covered with their festive 2023 drinkware. Whether you’re looking to treat your partner, besties, or the most important person in your life—yourself—there are stunning cold cups, mugs, water bottles, and more to choose from.

The products became available for purchase across the U.S. on January 10 and will be available while supplies last, so make sure you grab your favorites from your local cafe ASAP. Plus, if you’re a Starbucks Rewards member, using one of the reusable cups gets you 25 bonus stars and 10 cents off your drink.

Here’s a look at the new Valentine’s drinkware that will have you starting a love affair with your daily chosen beverage.

Jeweled Taffy Cold Cup

Made specifically for your iced lattes and cold brews, the jeweled taffy cold cup comes in a lovely magenta color with an iridescent shine. Even the straw fits with the holiday aesthetic! It holds up to 24 oz and is priced at $23. Pair it with a Starbucks gift card for your favorite coffee lover.

Striped Taffy Water Bottle

A sturdy yet cute water bottle for everyday use is a must—and this one is perfect for Valentine’s Day and beyond. The multi-colored stripes and metallic cap give it an extra touch of personality. It retails for $25 and you can fill it with up to 20 oz.

Valentine Confetti Cold Cup

This 24 oz cold cup features a playful design of flowers and confetti hearts, making it a great accessory for spring as well as the holiday. It’s available exclusively at cafes within Target stores and rings up at $20.

Love Letter Mug

There’s nothing more romantic than a love letter, and now you can receive one in coffee mug form as often as you want. The postage stamps are adorned with hearts and flowers, and it can hold over two standard cups of coffee. Buy it for $15.

Valentine Confetti Tumbler

Whether you’re a hot or iced kind of person, this tumbler will surely give you major heart eyes. It’s bright, versatile, and makes a thoughtful gift for anyone in your life. It’s priced at $15 and holds 16 oz.

Valentine Confetti Mug

Add romance to your morning routine with this 14 oz Valentine Confetti mug, available only at cafes in Target stores for $15. While you probably don’t need another excuse to expand your mug collection, the cute hand drawn hearts and flowers make it a must.

Valentine’s Hot Cup Set (6-pack)

Check off a gift for six of your loved ones (or get yourself a whole new drinkware lineup) with this reusable cup set for $20. The best part? They change shades when a hot beverage is added. Break out the red and magenta around Valentine’s day if you’re feeling festive.

