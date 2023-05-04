Stanley, the century-old company behind TikTok's favorite cups, is joining the classic blanket and clothing brand, Pendleton, to combine high-quality beverage containers with instantly recognizable patterns. These two Pacific Northwest-based companies are beloved by outdoor adventurers and coastal cowgirls alike, so the pairing of buffalo checks and primary-colored stripes with the trendy travel mugs makes perfect sense.



The partnership is providing consumers with four brand new products: an insulated thermos, a travel mug, a brew-over pour set, and a set of two stacking beer pints in different sizes and patterns. Prices range from $40 to $65 and are available on Amazon and at pendleton-usa.com and stanley1913.com.

The bright colors and designs part of the collab are a departure from the wildly-popular Stanley Quencher Tumbler's traditional pastel hues. The Tumbler first became a viral sensation in 2020, largely due to mom influencers on TikTok and Instagram who praised the 40-ounce cup for its size and easy-to-use straw, along with its appealing colors. The tumbler sells out in hours each time a new batch is released. Its social media impact can't be denied—the hashtag #Stanleytumbler has an astounding 300 million views on TikTok. And it deserves its loyal following: It keeps drinks cold for 11 hours, hot for seven hours, and ice frozen for an impressive two days.

Ashlee LeSueur, Taylor Cannon, and Linley Hutchinson, who run The Buy Guide, an e-commerce site, convinced Stanley to bring back the tumbler after the company discontinued it in 2019. After buying 5,000 tumblers at wholesale prices, The Buy Guide sold out of their stock in five days. After seeing the success, Stanley increased their production and promotion of the tumblers, resulting in sales jumping 275% from 2020 to 2021.

Both Stanley and Pendleton appeal to Gen Z's and millennials’ desire to buy quality, stylish products with a history of reliability and popularity. At the same time, their familiar names make them appealing to Gen X and baby boomers.

While you can take your Pendleton-patterned drinkware camping, tailgating, road tripping, and hiking, they're sure to be found at workstations and standing desks everywhere—whether filled with a hot latte or a cold sparkling water.

When you purchase selected styles, Stanley and Pendleton will donate a portion of the proceeds to the National Park Service's restoration and preservation projects and the Wildland Firefighters Foundation.

