Stanley and Pendleton Just Launched the Perfect Drinkware Collab

The viral tumbler maker and the classic apparel and blanket brand just released a line of drinkware made for outdoor adventures (or your office desk).

By
Sharon Greenthal
Headshot of Sharon Greenthal
Sharon Greenthal

Sharon is a writer and contributor at Better Homes & Gardens, where she writes, edits, and updates content on the website, refreshing recipes and articles about home design, holiday planning, gardening, and other topics. Before joining Better Homes & Gardens, Sharon began her career as a blogger, then became a freelance writer, focusing on home design and organization, midlife and empty nesting, and seniors and eldercare. Her work has been published on a range of websites, including Angi, Purple Clover, HuffPost, Grown and Flown, Seniors Matter, AARP’s the Girlfriend and the Ethel, and many other outlets.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on May 4, 2023
Stanley x Pendleton drinkware collection pour over coffee set and travel mug
Photo:

Pendleton

Stanley, the century-old company behind TikTok's favorite cups, is joining the classic blanket and clothing brand, Pendleton, to combine high-quality beverage containers with instantly recognizable patterns. These two Pacific Northwest-based companies are beloved by outdoor adventurers and coastal cowgirls alike, so the pairing of buffalo checks and primary-colored stripes with the trendy travel mugs makes perfect sense.

The partnership is providing consumers with four brand new products: an insulated thermos, a travel mug, a brew-over pour set, and a set of two stacking beer pints in different sizes and patterns. Prices range from $40 to $65 and are available on Amazon and at pendleton-usa.com and stanley1913.com.

The bright colors and designs part of the collab are a departure from the wildly-popular Stanley Quencher Tumbler's traditional pastel hues. The Tumbler first became a viral sensation in 2020, largely due to mom influencers on TikTok and Instagram who praised the 40-ounce cup for its size and easy-to-use straw, along with its appealing colors. The tumbler sells out in hours each time a new batch is released. Its social media impact can't be denied—the hashtag #Stanleytumbler has an astounding 300 million views on TikTok. And it deserves its loyal following: It keeps drinks cold for 11 hours, hot for seven hours, and ice frozen for an impressive two days. 

Ashlee LeSueur, Taylor Cannon, and Linley Hutchinson, who run The Buy Guide, an e-commerce site, convinced Stanley to bring back the tumbler after the company discontinued it in 2019. After buying 5,000 tumblers at wholesale prices, The Buy Guide sold out of their stock in five days. After seeing the success, Stanley increased their production and promotion of the tumblers, resulting in sales jumping 275% from 2020 to 2021.

Both Stanley and Pendleton appeal to Gen Z's and millennials’ desire to buy quality, stylish products with a history of reliability and popularity. At the same time, their familiar names make them appealing to Gen X and baby boomers.

While you can take your Pendleton-patterned drinkware camping, tailgating, road tripping, and hiking, they're sure to be found at workstations and standing desks everywhere—whether filled with a hot latte or a cold sparkling water. 

When you purchase selected styles, Stanley and Pendleton will donate a portion of the proceeds to the National Park Service's restoration and preservation projects and the Wildland Firefighters Foundation.  

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Commerce Photo Composite
The 37 Best Stocking Stuffers for $50 or Less
Commerce Photo Composite
The 26 Best Cheap Christmas Gifts of 2022 That Won’t Break the Bank
1950s bright yellow kitchen
100 Years of Interior Design Trends that Transformed Our Homes
Strawberry-Basil Smash
Get Summer Ready With Aldi's New Wine and Beverage Launch
Ben & Jerry's and Tony's Chocolonely on blue overlay
Ben & Jerry’s Just Launched a New Flavor Inspired by Tony’s Chocolonely
Barbie x Swoon lemonade in pink-style kitchen
This Barbie-Inspired Pink Lemonade Is the Perfect Canned Summer Drink
Lemon-Blueberry Corn Cake with fresh blueberries and lemons
Costco’s New Bakery Item Is Already a Fan Favorite—and Perfect for Spring
Cookware collection from EatingWell and HSN on blue photo treatment
EatingWell Just Launched a Line of Ceramic-Coated (and Affordable) Cookware
Dani Dazey on Deco Peacock Sectional for Joybird Collaboration
The New Joybird x Dani Dazey Collab Is the Perfect Maximalist ’70s Mash-Up
Closeup of green headboard at the Colony Hotel with Society Social furnishings
This Furniture Line Perfectly Captures Classic Palm Beach Style
Living room painted in color in Christian Siriano x Sherwin Williams collection
Sherwin-Williams and Christian Siriano Launch a Luxe Paint Color Line
Target x Marks & Spencer gingerbread musical house tin and mini gingerbread cookies
Target’s Latest Collab Is the Perfect Collection of Pretty Holiday Sweets
Halo Top baked mixes
Halo Top Just Launched Baking Mixes, for Baking Comfort with Fewer Calories
bedroom built in shelving
The Soft Spring Aesthetic Is the Perfect Decorative Breath of Fresh Air
Cherry juice in glass and pitcher
TikTok’s Sleepy Girl Mocktail May Be the Perfect Pre-Bedtime Drink
coastal bedroom
Coastal Cowgirl Decor Is the Perfect Rustic Twist on Coastal Grandmother