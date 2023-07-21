News Home Trends Joanna Gaines Is Giving the Viral Stanley Tumbler a Makeover Stanley has partnered with Joanna Gaines via the Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line to launch limited-edition color collections for two beloved bottles. By Christianna Silva Christianna Silva Christianna Silva is a writer and editor with work in NPR, MTV News, PHOENIX Magazine, Teen Vogue, VICE News, and more. They have been working in journalism for nearly a decade, and they hold a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Arizona in Journalism. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on July 21, 2023 Photo: Target If there’s one thing we all need to do more of, it’s probably drinking water—and that’s so much easier to do if it’s in a water bottle you love, which is why aesthetically pleasing water bottles have become a major trend. If you consider your water bottle a key accessory comparable to your purse or watch, we have good news: Stanley is launching six new colors in collaboration with the Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia line by Joanna Gaines, perfectly pairing Stanley’s aesthetic tumblers with the muted, earthy notes Gaines is famous for. The collection features the TikTok-famous Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler in Sour Cream, Basic Brown, Serene Green, Navy Voyage, Twilight Taupe, and Peat Moss, and the Classic Legendary Bottle in Cocoa Praline with Railroad Gray, Peat Moss with Basic Brown, Navy Voyage with Toasted Almond, and Sour Cream Stripe with Navy Voyage. The colors are exclusive to Target—meaning you won’t find them anywhere else. Get an Inside Look at Joanna Gaines's Garden at the Silos for Ideas You Can Steal Target At $45, the Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler is 40 ounces, comes with a straw and a full-cover top, and can keep hot drinks hot for seven hours, cold drinks cold for 11 hours, and iced drinks ice-y for two days. Despite how massive it might seem, the clever design allows it to fit into car cupholders. The $42 Classic Legendary Bottle is 1.5 quarts (48 ounces), comes with a collapsable lid, and can keep hot drinks hot for 40 hours, cold drinks cold for 35 hours, and iced drinks ice-y for up to six days. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that this partnership is so perfect. Stanley really knows how to give customers a perfectly-curated collaboration: The century-old company also recently partnered with Pendleton, the classic blanket and clothing brand, to bring fans an insulated thermos, a travel mug, a brew-over pour set, and a set of stacking beer pints. 4 Secrets to Decorating with Moody Paint Colors, According to Joanna Gaines These collaborations have all come after the Stanley tumbler went viral in 2020 thanks to TikTok and Instagram influencers praising the Tumbler for its large size, cute colors, and easy-to-use design. The social media obsession over the cup is impossible to deny: Searching for Stanley on TikTok or Instagram reveals videos with billions of views. While plenty of dupes took over the hashtags, the brand still stands strong thanks to its durable design and lifetime warranties, making it a staple for moms, outdoor adventurers, Gen Z, and everyone in between. The Stanley and Target Hearth & Hand with Magnolia collection won’t be officially available for purchase until July 30, but shoppers can take a look at the collection today on Target’s website. Once the line launches, you can find the limited-edition Joanna Gaines Stanley bottles at Target.com or in most Target stores. The 12 Best Water Bottles of 2023 to Quench Your Thirst Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit