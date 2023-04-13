It’s time for a spring refresh, and along with the usual suspects—cleaning out closets, weeding and pruning garden beds, and giving the fridge a deep clean—we’re taking it a step further by brightening up walls with a new coat of paint. With the right shade selection, that fresh-as-spring feeling can stay all year long.

“While everyone notices spring’s more vibrant colors, it’s spring-inspired neutrals that set the stage for seasonal color shifts,” says Kylie Mawdsley, editorial director of paint and color at Samplize. These shades have year-round appeal and feel of-the-moment no matter what the season.

If this seems like one more task to add to your endless spring to-dos, rest assured it can be accomplished any time of year. Bringing spring-inspired hues to your space is one color trend that shows no sign of waning. Whether you file them away for later or head to the supply store immediately, these spring shades are designed to please year-round.

Carson Downing

How to Use Spring-Inspired Colors

Spring is all about new life, and when it comes to interiors, there’s perhaps no greater way to accomplish just that than with a wall refresh. “Paint is one of the most impactful ways to transform a space, and people are embracing paint more and more and stepping outside the box,” says Nicole Gibbons, founder of Clare.

But how do you choose a fresh palette and make it work with existing decor and furnishings? There are a number of ways to use spring-inspired paint color throughout your house, but grounding them with a neutral foundation is key, says Mawdsley. This also applies to smaller paint applications, and helps give walls year-round appeal. “Remember, we only get three months of spring, so make sure what you choose will transition into the next season should you want to make a change,” she says.

1. Soft Neutrals

Spring shades often take on a softer tone, and that can certainly be said of the neutrals that find their footing in this season. “Warm soft whites like Benjamin Moore White Dove and Sherwin-Williams Alabaster are frequent in my Samplize peel and stick paint sample orders,” says Mawdsley. “I’m also seeing more requests for creams, including Benjamin Moore Navajo White and Sherwin-Williams Creamy.”

Using subtle neutrals in large areas allows breathing room for color play in other spaces too. “Powder rooms, guest bedrooms, and furniture are great places to integrate seasonal colors like Benjamin Moore Wythe Blue and Guilford Green without feeling like you’ve committed on a too large of a scale,” she says.

2. Soothing Shades

“This year is all about soothing, nature-inspired colors,” says Gibbons. “Think shades of greens and blues that bring a calming effect to your space.” Over the past three years, Clare has seen varying shades of green take an upward trend, with sales increasing 15% since last year, she shares. Incorporating green into your space can create tranquility, which can prove beneficial to both your home’s aesthetic and your own mindset, no matter the season.



3. Muted Hues

Larger areas and walls are ideal for another spring-inspired paint concept: muted hues. Both Sherwin-Williams Sea Salt and Benjamin Moore October Mist are two paint colors Samplize customers call on to get the look. “October Mist was Benjamin Moore’s color of the year for 2019, but is still in Samplize’s top 50, which just goes to show these more muted colors can have more longevity,” says Mawdsley.



If muted isn’t your mode of operation, Mawdsley suggests taking a cue from Benjamin Moore’s 2023 Color of the Year, Raspberry Blush. “Raspberry Blush could be gorgeous on the inside of your front door or on a small furniture piece,” she says. “Benjamin Moore Boca Raton Blue, Hydrangea, and Sherwin-Williams Coastal Plain also nod towards spring, while being flexible on a year-round basis.”

4. Spring Complements

Think outside the box for a truly unique take on spring shades. Unexpected colors can give lighter, airier hues a grounding effect that brings warmth and dimension to a space. “Colors like Benjamin Moore Hale Navy and Sherwin-Williams Ripe Olive are gorgeous, classic shades and are constants in Samplize orders,” says Mawdsley. “While they’re not what you’d normally consider to be ‘spring-inspired,’ they easily accommodate a spring-palette, including soft pinks like Benjamin Moore First Light and the buttery-yellow warmth of Weston Flax.” The beauty in combining varying shades is their ability to play all year long—no matter the season.