This Furniture Designer Is Making Waves with Her Barbiecore Pieces

With her hand-crafted furniture and decor items, 26-year-old Sophie Collé believes everyone should be able to have their own custom pieces—and just have fun.

By
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones
Bryce Jones is the editorial assistant for Better Homes and Gardens and specializes in covering all things lifestyle. She's been working in journalism for over five years.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on December 29, 2022
Sophie CollÃ©'s barbie house kitchen and a wavy, Memphis style stand
Photo:

Sophie Collé | Design: Better Homes & Gardens

In the throes of 2020, Sophie Collé got laid off from her first interior design job out of college—but it didn’t shake her too much. After about a year in a position that didn’t give her much inspiration, she accepted the news without much concern and jumped headfirst into what is now Sophie Collé Design.

Her design studio started with a human interest incentive—a way to raise money for causes she cared about in the midst of COVID-19—and has grown into a business complete with custom-made pieces, from squiggle key chains and shelves to cloud-printed stools. At the center of everything? The color pink. 

During her senior year studying industrial design at Virginia Tech, Collé found herself becoming bored with her classes, which didn’t allow her to venture much outside of scientific and medical designs. She felt more drawn to art and took a job working at a museum in Washington, D.C. There, she spent her time reading and learning about the excess and patterns of the ’80s and radical Italian design, women and queer designers, and discovering there were people out there who were her age (she just turned 26) and in their 30s doing really cool things. 

The Start of Sophie Collé Design

“I kind of took that COVID opportunity of [getting laid off] and I was like, ‘Sure,’ and I started my own studio,” Collé says. “I just started building in my parents’ backyard. I never made full-scale furniture when I was in college, which was surprising to a lot of people I’ve talked to, but they just didn't really set up that opportunity in a way that I could explore.”

After getting laid off, Collé worked in a few part-time corporate positions, turning on Slack in the morning and then going out to build all day. She went from having limited experience to creating a massive bookshelf in her apartment—woodworking, cutting, and painting, all in one room. She barely had enough space to flip the bookshelf over to get the dust out, she says, and cried approximately 10 times during the process—but it gave her the confidence to know she was capable of turning carpentry into her career.

Wavy bookshelf with doors at bottom in pink, green, and light blue
Close up of shelves on CollÃ©'s bookshelf, featuring design books and plants
PHOTO:

Sophie Collé
PHOTO:

Sophie Collé

Before the wavy furniture trend took off (prominently in the form of statement mirrors that have been all over Pinterest), Collé was influenced by the Memphis designs she was surrounded by at the art museum, and it became a signature part of her work—perhaps only second to her love of Barbie pink. When she moved into her loft in Brooklyn in 2021, Collé decided to challenge herself by decorating it all monochromatically, ultimately turning it into Barbie’s Dream House. It worked out that a couple years later, Barbiecore became the ultimate interior design trend.

“When I first started designing, a lot of my style was very Memphis-inspired, but it was all primary color, and when I was in college, I would only wear black,” Collé says. “And then for senior year, I did my thesis in all red and I was like, ‘Oh right. It's kind of a sexy color.’”

After getting the idea for designing her own space in monochrome, Collé wasn’t initially settled on pink—she toyed with doing retro and cloud print, but ultimately decided that waking up surrounded by pink would automatically put her in a good mood. Once she decided on the Barbie theme, everything came together pretty easily. From the lights in her bathroom to the kitchen counter, she layered different shades of pink in unique pieces (like a seashell chair and cow print pillows) to create a cohesive look that was entirely her own. 

Sophie's bathroom with neon pink light, wavy side table
Sophie's living area, featuring cream couch with cow print blanket, pink pillows, funky mirror
Entryway in Sophie's apartment with cow print and pink pillows, plants, Greek-style column by door
PHOTO:

Sophie Collé
PHOTO:

Sophie Collé
PHOTO:

Sophie Collé

A Newfound Focus on Fun

Collé has loved seeing the shift in the design world from the minimalism of the last few years to people wanting to make their homes as eclectic as possible—getting decor solely because it looks good.

“I think people are realizing now that that's an option, that their home can be artful,” she says. “I think the internet always really helps with that. Especially with all these vintage resellers and book dealers who are standing on all of these old reference images from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s, people who have just the most insane homes again—like conversation pits and carpeted spiral staircases, and all these things that you don't see anymore.”

With borderline ironic, playhouse-esque designs popping up more and more across the Internet (think Emma Chamberlain’s Architectural Digest home tour), custom-made furniture, specifically secondhand furniture, has made its way into the mainstream. While Collé recognizes vintage resellers market their pieces for sometimes thousands of dollars, she swears by scrolling through Facebook Marketplace and digging through your local Goodwill for unique, quality items. That difficulty of obtaining unique furniture on a budget is also what she’s trying to change with her own work—one of her main goals with her studio is to make custom furniture more accessible to everyone.

“When I started this, it led to the idea that anyone could get custom-made furniture, and that was my whole ethos,” she says. “Everyone deserves a special piece. Obviously, you know, that's not a sustainable business model, and I've had to get realistic with how I'm not going to be furthering that myself. But that's why there should be range.”

Wavy heart mirror in purple
Wavy pink shelf on wall with wavy candle and angel candle
PHOTO:

Sophie Collé
PHOTO:

Sophie Collé

To make your space more playful and personalized but still sophisticated, Collé recommends starting out with small projects, like painting a door frame in a playful or unexpected color. It’s not as much of a commitment as painting a whole wall, and it only requires buying paint samples rather than a whole bucket. If you’re interested in trying out the monochrome look, make sure you’re completely set on the color—put swatches up on the wall and think about whether you want to look at it every day. Once you’re confident in your choice, slowly add in decor, like lamps and dishware, and eventually your bigger furniture pieces. 

Wall decorated with white bookshelves, hanging plant, red dresser, pink door

Sophie Collé

Along with running her studio, Collé is currently working on designing a hotel room complete with all vintage pieces—in her classic Barbie style. As for her own home, she’s actually considering making the transition to red.

“A lot of my work has just come from me doing what I want to do,” she says. “From my house to building a chair because I want to build it, and then people end up liking it. Obviously I design for people, and I design to make people smile. But a lot of this has just been an experimentation based on what I'm interested in, in hopes that people find it fun.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dolly Parton for Better Homes & Gardens sitting on a stack of gifts wrapped in shades of green and gold
Have Yourself a Holly Dolly Christmas
For Rent sign in front of home
More Homeowners Are Trying Co-Living by Renting Out Part of Their Space
Drew Barrymore with Grove Collaborative
How Drew Barrymore Practices Sustainability During the Holidays and Beyond
blue green master bedroom with rug dark wood accents and white bed sheets
These 2023 Bedroom Design Trends Will Give You Sweet Dreams
midcentury bedroom black walls bed
6 Design Trends We're Leaving in 2022
eclectic living room with striped black and white chairs
Oversize Furniture Is Taking Over Living Rooms Everywhere
Exterior of Radio City Music Hall at Christmastime on red overlay
How Radio City Music Hall Transforms for the Holidays, According to a Rockette
Photos from season four of Dream Home Makeover with Studio McGee on Netflix
How Studio McGee Crafted the Beautiful Spaces in ‘Dream Home Makeover’
A room with a pink wall and a pink ceiling.
Barbiecore Is the Hot Pink Home Trend That Will Be Everywhere in 2023
11 Black Trailblazers Who Are Reshaping the World in Creative Ways
Home Therapy by Anita Yokota and photo of DIY murphy bed on green overlay
How to Craft a Better-for-You Home, According to Designer Anita Yokota
blue detail christmas living room
This Rental Feels Like Home for the Holidays Thanks to Clever DIY Solutions
white christmas tree and presents
7 Christmas Color Trends That Will Be Huge in 2022
Photo of Joanna Gaines and a green bathroom on green and white overlay
4 Secrets to Decorating with Moody Paint Colors, According to Joanna Gaines
nature inspired holiday living room
Natural Elements Decorate Every Inch of This Magical Holiday Home
Cottagecore tablescape design with red plaid tablecloth, floral plates, pumpkin decor, etc.
How to Curate a One-of-a-Kind Cottagecore Tablescape, According to the Pros