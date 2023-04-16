Whether you call it coastal grandmother or grandmillenial style—or even Palm Beach grandmother—traditional looks with bright colors and patterns couldn’t be more in style right now. And there’s no better example of this concept at its finest than Society Social’s newly launched collaboration with The Colony Hotel.

If you’re unfamiliar with Society Social, the female-founded brand is best known for its gorgeous customizable pieces, offering everything from sofas to headboards and coffee tables. The new collaboration with The Colony Hotel—an iconic pink-hued hotel in the heart of Palm Beach, Florida—is all about wow-factor and is just as chic as the property itself.

“Inspired by playful Palm Beach, this capsule collection exuberantly honors the vivacious spirit of The Colony Hotel and Society Social,” says Roxy Owens, founder and creative director of Society Social. “True to both brands and classic Palm Beach aesthetics, the collection features artisanally crafted rattan and woven wicker designs, together with select upholstery items, available in an array of colorful finishes and curated fabric selections.”

The collection currently lives in all guest rooms and suites at The Colony but is also available for anyone who wants to bring a colorful dose of Palm Beach style to any home.

Carmel Brantley

The Aesthetic

The Society Social x The Colony Hotel collection was a true collaboration between both brands.

“When working with Sarah Wetenhall, owner and president of The Colony Hotel, our collaborative goal in all design decisions was to present playful designs that nodded to iconic details in and around the storied property,” Owens says.

The overall design for the collection was inspired by the waves, scallops, and shell motifs the hotel is known for.

“We wanted to translate this whimsy and quintessential Palm Beach flair into each piece,” Owens says. “You’ll see scallops and waves repeated within the collection, including the Pink Paradise Chair, the Hammon Chair, Drew's Dressers, and Nightstand, as well as the Island Rattan and Royal Headboards.”

PHOTO: Carmel Brantley PHOTO: Carmel Brantley

The Goods

This collection consists of several pieces, including sofas, chairs, headboards, dressers, and tables. But perhaps the best part is that every piece is customizable. Upholstered pieces are available in a selection of fabrics, but there is an option to choose your own, while the tables and dressers can be made in any paint color. So, there's no need to compromise on getting exactly what you want.

The bigger issue? All of these pieces are so beautiful, choosing just one or two can be a challenge. However, Owens thinks you can’t go wrong with The Royal Headboard: “It makes any bedroom feel like a luxurious getaway,” she says.

She also loves Drew’s Dresser, which was based on a sketch drawn on a napkin by Wetenhall’s son.

PHOTO: Carmel Brantley PHOTO: Carmel Brantley

How to Integrate the Collection’s Palm Beach Style into Your Space

Each piece in this collection is so boldly designed that you may worry about achieving balance, but there are many ways to integrate this collection into any home.

“If you have an existing wallpaper or fabric in your home that you love, pair it with our Wavy Cocktail Table or Drew's Dresser or Nightstands in a custom color match. Simply share the coordinating Sherwin Williams, Benjamin Moore, or Farrow & Ball paint color,” Owens says.

Looking to add a dose of warmth? Owens recommends going with the rattan Pink Paradise and Two-Martini Petal Chairs: “They are perfectly scaled for living rooms, bedrooms, powder rooms, and more.”

So, if you can't get away to Palm Beach right now, at least this collection can make your home feel like a chic seaside getaway.