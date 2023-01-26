Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Bed Wedge Is the ‘Perfect Solution’ to Keep Pillows from Falling Off the Bed

The start of a new year is the perfect time to consider practical midwinter updates to your home that can pave the way for some major positive life changes. If you've been thinking about refreshing your bedroom in order to breathe new life into your space and make it an inviting retreat, look to easy, minor improvements that will make the most significant difference. This just in: Some Amazon shoppers believe this wedge pillow might be the key to more restful sleep.

With over 11,000 perfect ratings, the SnugStop Bed Wedge Mattress Filler is a best-seller in its category because it eliminates an annoying nighttime problem. This nifty tool is the "perfect solution" to that pesky dark abyss between your mattress and headboard that seems to swallow your remote controls, scrunchies, reading glasses, and pillows. The high-density foam cushion is a triangle wedge that will bridge the literal gap between the bed and the wall, and can even connect two mattresses seamlessly. Not only that, but many shoppers claim it helps them sleep better, too.

Amazon

Buy It: SnugStop Bed Wedge Mattress Filler, from $30 (was from $35), Amazon

Shoppers confirm that the "brilliant" wedge pillow's unique slope helps prop them up to prevent neck and shoulder pain, with one noting, "SnugStop allows you to use your pillow the way it is intended to be used—to support your head while you sleep, not to slide down the black hole." Another reviewer echoed their positive experience by adding, "it keeps our pillows from squishing between the headboard and mattress and provides a little support."

The SnugStop features a removable and machine-washable cotton pillowcase with a side pocket ideal for stashing your phone, lip balm, or anything that used to disappear behind your bed. Select sizes are on sale, so you can snap yours up starting at $30 for a twin and up to $50 for a California king.

With the SnugStop Bed Wedge Mattress Filler, you won't lose pillows or belongings under your bed again.