Shoppers Say This Best-Selling Bed Wedge Is the ‘Perfect Solution’ to Keep Pillows from Falling Off the Bed

It has over 11,000 five-star ratings.

By
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez
Wendy Vazquez

Wendy is a home commerce writer covering trends, news, and deals for Real Simple, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. She is devoted to scouring the internet and social media to find the newest and coolest products at the best prices. Wendy graduated from the Art Institute of New York City in 2012 with an associates degree in fashion marketing and merchandising, then completed a bachelor's degree in marketing with a minor in fashion journalism at LIM College in New York City in 2015.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on January 26, 2023 11:00AM EST

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

SnugStop The Original Bed Wedge Mattress Filler
Photo:

Amazon

The start of a new year is the perfect time to consider practical midwinter updates to your home that can pave the way for some major positive life changes. If you've been thinking about refreshing your bedroom in order to breathe new life into your space and make it an inviting retreat, look to easy, minor improvements that will make the most significant difference. This just in: Some Amazon shoppers believe this wedge pillow might be the key to more restful sleep.

With over 11,000 perfect ratings, the SnugStop Bed Wedge Mattress Filler is a best-seller in its category because it eliminates an annoying nighttime problem. This nifty tool is the "perfect solution" to that pesky dark abyss between your mattress and headboard that seems to swallow your remote controls, scrunchies, reading glasses, and pillows. The high-density foam cushion is a triangle wedge that will bridge the literal gap between the bed and the wall, and can even connect two mattresses seamlessly. Not only that, but many shoppers claim it helps them sleep better, too.

SnugStop The Original Bed Wedge Mattress Filler

Amazon

Buy It: SnugStop Bed Wedge Mattress Filler, from $30 (was from $35), Amazon

Shoppers confirm that the "brilliant" wedge pillow's unique slope helps prop them up to prevent neck and shoulder pain, with one noting, "SnugStop allows you to use your pillow the way it is intended to be used—to support your head while you sleep, not to slide down the black hole." Another reviewer echoed their positive experience by adding, "it keeps our pillows from squishing between the headboard and mattress and provides a little support."

The SnugStop features a removable and machine-washable cotton pillowcase with a side pocket ideal for stashing your phone, lip balm, or anything that used to disappear behind your bed. Select sizes are on sale, so you can snap yours up starting at $30 for a twin and up to $50 for a California king.

With the SnugStop Bed Wedge Mattress Filler, you won't lose pillows or belongings under your bed again.

More Must-Shop Products

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Portable Electric Space Heater with Thermostat Tout
This Best-Selling Portable Space Heater Will Keep You Warm No Matter the Temperature—and It’s 44% Off
whall Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
You Can Score This Cordless Stick Vacuum with 2,800+ Perfect Ratings for $270 Off Right Now
Command 17009-HW2ES Spray Bottle Hangers Tout
Declutter Your Cleaning Cabinets with Help from These Genius Spray Bottle Hangers—and They're Only $9
BEAUTURAL Steamer for Clothes
Shoppers Say This Steamer with 3,300 Perfect Ratings Is a ‘Staple’ at Home and While Traveling
KMAT Kitchen Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat tout
These Best-Selling Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mats Have More than 24,200 Perfect Ratings—and They’re Now $15 Apiece
Electric Spin Scrubber
This Spin Scrubber Makes Cleaning Your Bathroom ‘Nearly Effortless’—and It’s Just $50
Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier Tout
​​This Is the Best Budget Humidifier, According to Our Testing—and It’s on Sale
Best Bed Frames for Every Style
The 10 Best Bed Frames of 2023 for Every Style
Target Threshold Studio McGee Collection Tout
Welcome Spring Early with Target's New Threshold x Studio McGee Home Decor Collection
Amazon new year organization roundup tout
Make 2023 Your Most Organized Year Yet with These 10 Items from Amazon’s Newest Storefront
Wayfair Surplus Sale Tout
Score Furniture, Appliances, Mattresses, and More for Up to 82% Off During Wayfair's Surplus Sale
Best Valentines Day Gifts Under $35
The 26 Best Valentine's Day Gifts Under $35 of 2023
The 9 Best Adjustable Beds of 2022 to Get A Restful Nightâs Sleep
The 9 Best Adjustable Beds of 2023 to Get A Restful Night’s Sleep
bed with large headboard on blue gingham background
The 9 Best Headboards of 2023 for Every Style
Zober Premium Christmas Tree Storage Bag
These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7
The Best Comforter Sets
The 9 Best Comforter Sets of 2023 for Your Bedroom