Snickers Date Bark is the Sweetest Healthy Treat on TikTok Right Now

If you’ve been looking for a healthier way to get your Snickers fix, TikTok has you covered. The latest viral food trend on TikTok has users slicing open dates, pressing them flat, and covering them in peanut butter and chocolate. The end result? A perfect replica of the classic Snickers bar in bark form.



Dates have a very similar flavor to caramel, which is why they're the perfect choice for replacing Snickers’ classic filling. They’re also soft and chewy, naturally replicating the candy bar's texture.



This Snickers bark trend comes from the earlier viral recipe of stuffing dates to make candy bars. In this version, TikTok had users slicing open dates, filling them with peanut butter, and covering them in chocolate, which gives you another delicious way to make a replica Snickers bar—but much more time consuming.



Date bark is much simpler to make but still uses all the same ingredients: You’ll needs dates (obviously), nut butter, chocolate, and nuts of your choice. Just remove the pits from your dates, lay them out over a baking sheet, and press them flat. From there, you can either spread or drizzle melted peanut butter over the dates and cover everything in melted chocolate, and sprinkle in some chopped nuts.

In this video by @feelgoodfoodie, which has racked up nearly 47,000 likes, the creator uses two dozen dates, laying them out in four rows of six and using a cup to smash them down. She then adds roughly chopped almonds and melted dark chocolate, spreading it evenly with a spatula and topping it with flaky sea salt.

Users in the comments had a few ideas for putting a creative spin on the Snickers bark: One suggested trying the recipe with figs or dehydrated oranges instead of dates, as well as sprinkling shredded coconut on top.



For the best results, be sure to use Medjool dates—users have found success with all different types of chocolate, nut butters, and crushed nuts, but it’s important to use this type of date for this recipe, as they’re softer, sweeter, and better for desserts than most other kinds of dates.



If you’re interested in trying all kinds of candy bar replica recipes, some sides of TikTok still swear by the original viral date recipe. Slice open a date to remove the pit without completely halving it, fill it with peanut butter (and crushed nuts of your choice), and cover the whole thing in melted chocolate. Chill the covered dates until the chocolate hardens, and you'll be left with delicious mini candy bars—perfect for late night sweet cravings.