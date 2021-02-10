7 Stylish Products That Make Electronics Look Like Decor
Manage tangled cables and disguise bulky devices with these clever solutions.
Electronics are a staple, but it can be a struggle to blend all that tech into your decor. In an otherwise stylish space, devices like TVs, digital receivers, Wi-Fi routers, power strips, gaming consoles, and sound systems can be an eyesore. Many of these items feature clunky designs and unattractive cables that look out of place. To streamline your setup, look to organizers and storage solutions that fit your aesthetic and disguise electronic devices in style. Choose colors and finishes that blend with your furnishings or walls so you can hide electronics in plain sight. The goal is to conceal these hardworking (and often unsightly) elements while ensuring your tech is still accessible and easy to use. With these clever organizing products, electronics devices will look like part of your decor.
Tidy up unwieldy cords and prevent them from slipping to the floor with organizers that can mount to the wall, your desk, or nightstand. These sleek leather straps snap around cords and cables of various sizes, holding them in place exactly where you need them. The adhesive backing can be removed and repositioned without damage to the surface. Available in black and white, they come in a set of two single-snap organizers and one double-sided piece.
Buy It: Twelve South SurfaceSnap ($30 for set of 3, Amazon)
Conceal the mess of cables under your desk or below your TV with a simple box that blends into your decor. With openings on either side to accommodate cords, this lidded unit can house a power strip to keep adapters, chargers, and other cables out of sight. It comes in white or black and includes 10 ties for bundling cables.
Buy It: Bluelounge CableBox ($30, The Container Store)
Lined with pebbled Italian leather, this charging station doubles as a stylish accessories tray for your desk, nightstand, or entryway table. Simply place your device on the charging area to juice up the battery, and use the other side to corral jewelry, keys, sunglasses, and other small items. The device is compatible with a wide range of smartphones (and AirPods!), and it's available in cream, black, and brown leather finishes.
Buy It: Courant Catch:3 Wireless Charging Tray ($175, West Elm)
Inspired by Japanese bento lunch boxes, this organizer keeps your workspace tidy with spots to store charging cables, headphones, smartwatches, and more. It includes four stackable compartments, which feature built-in holders and adjustable dividers to keep items sorted and in place. Two silicone straps help you hold everything together.
Buy It: BentoStack Tech Organizer ($40, Urban Outfitters)
Keep tabletop surfaces clear of cords, controllers, and other electronic accessories with a shelf that mounts above your television. Compatible with most flat-screen TVs and monitors, the unit attaches to the back with screws so the shelf sits directly above the screen. Place remotes, receivers, or smart devices on top, then run the cords behind the TV for a clutter-free look.
Buy It: Yamazaki Smart TV Shelf ($45, West Elm)
Great for wall-mounted TVs, these cable concealers include slots to organize up to five cords and a cover that slides over top. The set of four organizers can be snapped together to form different lengths, and double-sided tape lets you easily affix the strips to a wall, under a desk, or along baseboards. Choose gray, green, or pink to coordinate with your decor, or paint the plastic covers to match your wall color.
Buy It: Cable Concealer On-Wall Cord Cover Raceway Kit ($10, Amazon)
Hide your router, modem, or cable box inside storage that looks like a stack of books. The front is crafted from real vintage books that have been cut and secured together; a wood piece along the back keeps the item sturdy so you can stack items on top. The open sides and back allow for a strong signal to come through when your device is placed inside. You can customize the size to the dimensions of the device you want to conceal and choose whether to include a hole for an infrared transmitter so your remote control will still work.
Buy It: Horizontal Electronics Hider ($79, Etsy)
