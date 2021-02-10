7 Stylish Products That Make Electronics Look Like Decor

Tidy up unwieldy cords and prevent them from slipping to the floor with organizers that can mount to the wall, your desk, or nightstand. These sleek leather straps snap around cords and cables of various sizes, holding them in place exactly where you need them. The adhesive backing can be removed and repositioned without damage to the surface. Available in black and white, they come in a set of two single-snap organizers and one double-sided piece.

Buy It: Twelve South SurfaceSnap ($30 for set of 3, Amazon)