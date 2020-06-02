Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

There are some household investments you shouldn’t take a chance on. Protect your family with our roundup of top-rated smoke detectors.

Smoke detectors protect your family, home, and possessions, but with so many options, picking the right one can be confusing. We've rounded up the best options for hardwired, dual-sensor, smart detectors, and more, so you can select the best model for your home. When looking for the best smoke detector for your home, first check local regulations, as some states or towns have specific requirements for smoke detectors. Once you have that settled, learn a few smoke detector basics to help you find the proper one for your home to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Where to Put a Smoke Detector in Your Home

Having enough smoke detectors in the right places in your home is essential, especially because modern furnishings and fabrics are more flammable than they used to be. The National Fire Protection Association recommends that smoke alarms be installed on every level of the home, including the basement and inside each bedroom at minimum.

If possible, smoke detectors should be placed at least 10 feet away from a stovetop or oven to minimize the risk of false alarms. Detectors should also be placed high on walls or on ceilings since smoke rises. If placing high on a wall, the smoke detector should be at least 12 inches from the ceiling.

How Often to Change Your Smoke Detector Battery

According to the U.S Fire Administration (USFA), you should test your smoke detector battery every month, and replace the batteries at least once a year. However, some models come with long-lasting batteries. If you have a smoke detector with a 10-year battery, simply replace the entire unit after a decade.

How to Know If a Smoke Detector is Out of Battery

Most alarms will chirp when the smoke detector battery is almost dead. To be safe, set a reminder in your calendar to change your smoke detector battery every six months. Most 10-year battery detectors have an end-of-life warning to let you know that it’s time to replace the unit. Smart detectors (like the Google Nest smoke detector) or detectors with smart batteries are advanced in that you can monitor battery life on the device’s corresponding app.

Types of Smoke Detector Sensors