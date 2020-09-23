This Powerful Portable Air Purifier Helps You Breathe Easier on the Go

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The miniature design provides cleaner air wherever you need it, whether that's in the car, at the office, or while traveling.

Air quality isn't always top of mind, but with the coronavirus pandemic and recent West Coast wildfires, the quality of air we breathe has become a much more widespread issue. Air purifiers used to filter out germs, smoke, dust, chemicals, and other pollutants are now a fixture in many homes, but these concerns don't disappear when you leave the house. For cleaner air in your car, at the office, or while traveling, this tiny portable air purifier from LG is an essential on-the-go accessory.

Image zoom Courtesy of LG

Small but mighty (about 9 x 4 x 4 inches), the PuriCare Mini filters out harmful particles and uses a fan to push clean air back out. According to the manufacturer, the air purifier can capture 99% of particles in an area of about 86 square feet, which is roughly the size of a small bedroom.

At about the same size and weight as a standard water bottle, it's easy to drop into your purse, tuck into the pocket of a stroller, or place inside the cupholder of your car. A handy carrying strap lets you quickly grab it and go. Plus, the whisper-quiet hum is soft enough that it won't disturb you or others around you. One reviewer writes: "This mini air purifier is a perfect addition to my home desk setup. It barely takes up any space and it's so quiet! I keep it running all day to ensure the air around my work area is clean and free of allergens."

When set to low, the battery can last up to 8 hours, and it charges back up in about 4 hours. The smart device, which also comes in white, includes a lighted display that changes from red to green to indicate how clean your air is. You can also download the PuriCare Mini app, which lets you use Bluetooth to control the device remotely, receive reminders to change the British Allergy Foundation (BAF)-certified filter, and view more detailed information on the air quality in your space.