The 10 Best Humidifiers to Combat Dry Air This Winter

You can experience comfortable air even when you're on the go with this travel-size humidifier from Madetec. Its small size makes it easy to pack in a bag or stow in a cup holder for long road trips in the car. Reviewers say this is a must if your car gets stuffy in the winter. "My son suffers from breathing issues and in our dry climate we are constantly needing a humidifier to help him breathe better," said one five-star reviewer. "This has been our solution for in the car on long trips." The two mist modes offer versatility for continuous misting or interval spraying every three seconds up to 10 hours. Single-touch controls make it easy to change mist settings, switch between LED light modes, or turn it on and off. To power, simply plug the USB cord into a compatible power source or use an adapter for use in a wall socket.