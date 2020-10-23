The 10 Best Humidifiers to Combat Dry Air This Winter

It's that time of year again when coughs, sneezes, and sniffles are echoed throughout homes and workplaces. In spite of our best efforts to frequently wash our hands and keep surfaces clean, we can't always avoid getting sick, and dry winter air can make those symptoms worse. But there is a simple solution that can offer some relief this cold and flu season. Using a humidifier regularly can add moisture to dry, stuffy air and help you breathe easier.
During the winter months, cold air outside dries out the lungs, nose, and lips while warm air inside becomes dry and stuffy. Humidifiers work to improve air quality to combat dryness and help with common symptoms like a scratchy throat, cough, and bloody noses.
There are many different types of humidifiers, but the most common are cool and warm mist varieties. Cool mist humidifiers are the most popular because they're recommended for homes with pets and young children (warm mist can cause burns if touched). Warm mist humidifiers change the air's temperature by producing hot boiled water, which is great for killing bacteria and warming cold spaces.
To help you decide which one is right for you this cold and flu season, we compiled a list of the 10 best humidifiers, according to shoppers. Whether you're on a budget or ready to splurge, there's a humidifier for every household.
Honeywell is known for quality home products so it comes as no surprise that its humidifier took the top spot on this list. With nearly 5,000 five-star ratings, it's a favorite among shoppers, with one reviewer even calling it "the humidifier of all humidifiers!" This cool mist humidifier holds up to one gallon and runs up to 24 hours on a single tank. Patented UV light technology kills up to 99.9% of germs in tap water used to fill the reservoir, so you can rest easy knowing you and your family are breathing clean air. This unit can increase humidity levels in your home up to 60%, encouraging better sleep without dryness and reducing potential flu viruses lingering in the air.
Buy It: Honeywell Germ Free Cool Mist Humidifier, ($65, Amazon)
Shoppers love this cool mist humidifier so much that it earned the number one spot on the Amazon Best Sellers list for humidifiers. It has amassed over 30,000 reviews, and one customer said it helped them sleep through the night uninterrupted: "The first night of using a humidifier for the first time showed a little improvement in my dryness and allowed me to sleep mostly uninterrupted. Now on the 3rd night I didn't have any sleep interruptions at all." This humidifier is whisper-quiet so you can sleep soundly while alleviating sinus congestion caused by allergies or the common cold. It can also be used as a night-light with a soothing glow, or it can be switched off for light-sensitive sleepers. The 1.5-liter tank is ideal for medium-size rooms and lasts up to 16 hours for continuous coverage.
Buy It: Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, ($40, Amazon)
With 98% five- and four-star ratings, this Homech humidifier and diffuser is a favorite among shoppers. "I have really bad allergies year round and this has made all the difference," said one five-star reviewer. Added features like the optional night-light, four timer settings, and quiet operation make the unit even more practical. Set timers for one-, two-, four-, or eight-hour increments to operate automatically so you can achieve optimal humidity levels with minimal effort. You can even customize your experience with your favorite essential oils like lavender or peppermint for a relaxing aroma while adding moisture to dry air. The 2.5-liter water tank lasts up 30 hours, and the mist nozzle can be rotated 360 degrees for added convenience.
Buy It: Homech Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $30 (originally $40), Amazon
You can experience comfortable air even when you're on the go with this travel-size humidifier from Madetec. Its small size makes it easy to pack in a bag or stow in a cup holder for long road trips in the car. Reviewers say this is a must if your car gets stuffy in the winter. "My son suffers from breathing issues and in our dry climate we are constantly needing a humidifier to help him breathe better," said one five-star reviewer. "This has been our solution for in the car on long trips." The two mist modes offer versatility for continuous misting or interval spraying every three seconds up to 10 hours. Single-touch controls make it easy to change mist settings, switch between LED light modes, or turn it on and off. To power, simply plug the USB cord into a compatible power source or use an adapter for use in a wall socket.
Buy It: Madetec Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, ($14, Amazon)
Small-room humidifiers come with an enticing price tag. This budget-friendly pick is also an Amazon's Choice product because of its high rating and low cost. Thousands of shoppers gravitate towards this humidifier because it diffuses essential oils, changes colors, and has two mist settings—all for less than $20. Keep your room feeling fresh and less stuffy throughout the day with six hours of continuous use. Its compact size fits easily on a nightstand or tabletop and only requires a few drops of essential oil for a refreshing scent. "It's small and simple and also succeeds in freshening up my entire room. The 30 second burst is great at keeping your space feeling and smelling great throughout the day," said one customer.
Buy It: Urpower Essential Oil Diffuser, ($15, Amazon)
If you're looking for a top-tier humidifier, look no further than the Dyson 3-in-1 air purifier, humidifier, and cooling fan. This multipurpose humidifier removes 99.9% of bacteria found in tap water and captures 99.97% percent of pollutants and allergens in the air for a cleaner environment. The 360-degree filtration system also removes gases and odors to purify the air, while Air Multiplier technology effectively circulates humidified air. It can oscillate up to 90 degrees to cover even more space. You can also set this humidifier on a schedule for intervals between 30 minutes and eight hours, or you can ask your smart device to do it for you. The humidifier is compatible with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa so you can control it hands-free. The device's smart features also include the ability to sense your environment, make real-time adjustments automatically, and send updates to your phone via the Dyson Link app.
Buy It: Dyson Pure Humidify+Cool Humidifying Fan, ($800, Bed Bath & Beyond)
Sleek and space-saving, this cool mist humidifier from Magictec gets the job done without the bulk. The slim, 2.5-liter water tank lasts for up to 24 hours so you can breathe easier and rest more comfortably. The 360-degree nozzle rotates automatically toward dry areas, and the mist flow can be adjusted with the turn of a dial. It works well for medium-sized spaces, such as an office or bedroom, to deliver the perfect amount of humidity even in dry climates. "I'm just a guy in Colorado with DRY winter weather but I believe I found my dream humidifier," wrote one satisfied shopper who went on to say that he rarely takes the time to write reviews, but this humidifier was too good to keep quiet.
Buy It: Magictec Cool Mist Humidifier, ($28, Amazon)
Keep large family rooms or even a small apartment nice and comfortable using this 6-liter humidifier with 753 square feet of coverage. Choose between cool and warm mist to improve indoor humidity levels for up to 60 hours on one tank of water. Simple to operate, it features a top-fill design and remote control access to mist levels, mist temperatures, humidity levels, timers, and other modes. As an added bonus, you can also diffuse your favorite essential oils for a relaxing aroma to help you unwind. One reviewer said that they love how the sleek design "doesn't scream humidifier like so many other options do," adding that it's "very easy to use with just the simple push of a button."
Buy It: TaoTronics Top-Fill Ultrasonic Air Humidifier, $72 (originally $90), Amazon
Perfect for days when you're snuggled up on the couch, this remote-controlled humidifier lets you make selections from across the room without having to get up. This large-room humidifier is whisper-quiet and holds 6 liters of water for 60 hours of continuous humidity. Choose from cool or warm mist settings to relieve congestion and dryness and let the machine do the rest. Its built-in sensor works to adjust humidity levels automatically, so you don't have to worry about making changes from day to night. You can also set the unit on a timer from one to 12-hour increments depending on your schedule. Pet owners love it for themselves and their furry friends. "They loved the mist and seemed to know it was helping them. I just took it out again and cranked it up, as I have a cold," said one reviewer. "Now it's helping me too!"
Buy It: Levoit Ultrasonic Air Humidifier, ($90, Amazon)
If you have kids who are prone to nosebleeds and colds, you can help alleviate your child's sinuses with a fun humidifier just for them. This 1-gallon cool mist humidifier is perfect for a kids' room and comes in a variety of playful characters, including an elephant, a bumblebee, and other fun animals. Great for nighttime, the soft noise won't wake fussy sleepers and can run up to 24 hours on a single gallon. You can adjust the mist output and direction, which rotates 360 degrees and can reach up to 500 square feet. It's also built to last with its patented antimicrobial material to reduce mold and mildew growth. One user has had it for a whole decade, saying, "From my experience having this one for 10 years, it works great, very quiet and no light. Recommend it for sure."
Buy It: Crane Adorables Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $37 (originally $50), Amazon