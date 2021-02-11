The 8 Best Air Purifiers for Pet Owners, According to Thousands of Reviews

As much as we love our cats and dogs, pets can often negatively affect the air quality in our homes. In addition to the unpleasant smells (think: accidents on the carpet and litter box odors), all the pet hair and dander floating around can be almost unbearable for allergy sufferers. That's where air purifiers come in.
These appliances generally use multiple layers of filtration to remove particles from the air. But the best air purifiers for pet owners capture everything from tiny flecks of dander to clumps of loose fur. Because there are so many types of air purifiers available online, it can be difficult to figure out which ones are the most effective for households with pets. To help, we scoured the Internet to find the best air purifiers that thousands of pet owners swear by.
These are the best air purifiers for pets in 2021:
When shopping for air purifiers for pets, there are a few things to keep in mind. Most importantly, you'll want to make sure that you have the approximate square footage of the room you want to place it in. This will help you select the most efficient model based on the size of the area. (There are air purifiers for pets on this list ranging in capacity from 140 to 1,560 square feet.)
Since all air purifiers for pets require some type of filter (look for HEPA filters for the best results), consider whether you're actually willing to replace them as required to stay effective. Filtrete's air purifier has particularly affordable filter replacements, but Hamilton Beach's model is also great if you're trying to cut down on recurring expenses—it uses two permanent filters that can be vacuumed. If pet hair is a major problem in your home, look for an air purifier with a washable pre-filter (like this one from Blueair) that picks up large particles.
Keep reading to learn more about each of the best air purifiers for pets, from top-rated brands like Levoit, GermGuardian, Coway, and more.
Considering Levoit’s Core P350 air purifier for pets has more than 4,000 perfect ratings, you really can’t go wrong with it. It’s from the same brand that makes Amazon’s best-selling air purifier, but the main difference is that the HEPA filter on this model has a special feature that absorbs pollutants like pet odors, breaks them down, and traps them so they don’t get redistributed into the air. The air purifier works best in rooms up to 219 square feet. It’s also packed with helpful features, including four timers, a sleep mode, and a lock button that prevents your furry friends from messing with the settings. Even shoppers with severe pet allergies praise how well it works. “I was getting itchy all over my body and taking allergy medicine every day,” one person wrote. “I have had this for one week and I have not taken any medicine. My itching has completely stopped and I can breathe again.”
At just $55, this air purifier from Hamilton Beach is a fraction of the price of most models. Its compact and versatile design (it can be placed vertically or horizontally) makes it great for small spaces, and the brand says it’s most effective in rooms up to 140 square feet. There are three fan speeds and three levels of filtration: a permanent pre-filter for large particles like dog hair, replaceable odor-eliminating carbon filters, and a permanent HEPA-grade filter that captures small particles like dust. Plus, you can simply vacuum the two permanent filters every so often instead of buying new ones, which cuts down on recurring expenses. “I placed [this air purifier] in the laundry room where the cat box is and in the living room where the dog beds are, and within 48 hours I couldn't even tell we had pets,” a shopper wrote.
The color-block pattern on Blueair’s air purifier isn’t just for aesthetic purposes—the gray fabric base is actually a pre-filter that’s designed to catch large particles floating in the air. Once it’s inevitably covered in pet hair and dust, simply throw it in the washing machine, let it air dry, and reattach. You can even purchase replacement pre-filters in fun colors like blue, pink, and yellow for $9 each so that you always have an extra on hand. The air purifier is designed to filter out the air five times per hour in a 540-square-foot room. “Living with asthma and cat and pollen allergies can be miserable, but this Blue Pure 211+ air purifier has made a noticeable improvement in the air quality in our home, and allergy symptoms and asthma attacks have been almost eliminated,” wrote one customer.
This GermGuardian air purifier removes even the tiniest particles of pet dander, dust, and other allergens as small as .3 microns from the air. Along with an optional UV-C light that helps kill germs, it features an antimicrobial finish that helps prevent bacteria from growing on the filter. There are five speed settings for the fan and an eight-hour timer that’s adjustable in one-hour increments. It’s designed for spaces up to 180 square feet, but many reviewers said they still noticed a difference in the air when used in larger rooms. One shopper wrote: ”I am pleased to say the dead skin, pet dander, and overall nastiness that used to float in my living room is no longer visible in the sunrays.”
If you’re worried about yet another appliance clashing with your decor, consider Bissell’s three-stage air purifier. Customers are obsessed with its simple design, “sleek shape” and “mid-century modern legs.” In addition to how well it removes dust and odors, pet owners love the cord wrap on the back that keeps the look clutter-free. It’s effective in rooms up to 1,000 square feet, and because of the way it circulates air, it can even be placed against a wall, unlike most air purifiers that need breathing room on all sides. The smart air purifier can even monitor the air quality in your room and adjust settings as needed.
Reviewers call the Winix five-stage air purifier a “must-have” for pet owners. The appliance has a washable pre-filter, HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter for odor control, which works wonders on unpleasant cat litter smells. It's designed for rooms up to 300 square feet, so it works well in bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. Plus, customers describe the air purifier as “whisper-quiet” on most settings. “Not only do I have a cat who sheds all the time, but we’ve been seriously affected by the smoke from fires here in California. These air purifiers continuously run at various levels, depending on the air quality within our home," one reviewer writes. "The fan is very quiet and does not interfere with anything I’m doing, whether it be reading, viewing television, or having a conversation.”
With 1,560 square feet of coverage, Coway’s Airmega air purifier is your best bet if you want to purify the air in large rooms or entire floors of your home. It uses three layers of filtration (including a washable pre-filter, activated carbon, and a HEPA filter) to clean the air at least twice every hour. Dirty air goes in through the sides and clean air pushes out the top. It even keeps you posted on air quality: The LED ring on the front changes colors (from blue to red) depending on how clean or dirty the air in your home is. Thanks to its smart mode, the air purifier can even adjust its settings based on detected air quality. “This thing is life-changing,” wrote one customer. “It’s made the air inside my house crisp [and] clear, and my fiancé’s pet allergies are now almost zero. With two cats and a big dog, this makes a huge difference [in] circulating and cleaning the air from dust and dander.”
Filtrete’s air purifier is a favorite of Better Homes & Garden's digital home editor, Caitlin Sole, who especially loves its compact size. It effectively covers about 170 square feet, but there’s also a version designed for 250 square feet if you need it for a larger room. Plenty of customers agree that it’s very easy to use, especially because of the “intuitive” buttons for changing settings and turning off the LED lights. And when it comes to pets, one person said the air purifier “took away 90 percent of the smell from the cats and the litter” after just a few days. Bonus: The replacement filters, which last about six months each, are available in packs of two for $34—much more affordable than many other brands.
