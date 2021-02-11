The 8 Best Air Purifiers for Pet Owners, According to Thousands of Reviews

Considering Levoit’s Core P350 air purifier for pets has more than 4,000 perfect ratings, you really can’t go wrong with it. It’s from the same brand that makes Amazon’s best-selling air purifier, but the main difference is that the HEPA filter on this model has a special feature that absorbs pollutants like pet odors, breaks them down, and traps them so they don’t get redistributed into the air. The air purifier works best in rooms up to 219 square feet. It’s also packed with helpful features, including four timers, a sleep mode, and a lock button that prevents your furry friends from messing with the settings. Even shoppers with severe pet allergies praise how well it works. “I was getting itchy all over my body and taking allergy medicine every day,” one person wrote. “I have had this for one week and I have not taken any medicine. My itching has completely stopped and I can breathe again.”

Buy It: Levoit Air Purifier for Home Allergies and Pets, $120, Amazon