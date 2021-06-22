Beat the Heat with These Air Conditioners on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

This personal air conditioner packs power with a built-in cooler, fan, and humidifier in one. While it won't cool an entire room due to its compact size, it's great for keeping by your desk as you work or on your bedside table as you sleep. The three-speed air cooler is USB-rechargeable and weighs less than two pounds, so it's easy to transport from room to room. Since it doesn't use refrigerants, it's more environmentally friendly and energy-saving than many traditional air conditioners (meaning you won't see a huge spike in your energy bills when you use it, either).