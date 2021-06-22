Beat the Heat with These Air Conditioners on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
It's only officially been summer for two days, but it's already shaping up to be one of the hottest we've seen in years. If you're rushing to find ways to keep yourself cool as temperatures rise, Amazon Prime Day might be the perfect chance to find a variety of cooling products for less. For the second day of its sale event, Amazon has marked down a variety of air conditioners, including window units, portable options, and even handheld air conditioners. These models range in price and capability, including color-changing options and smart units that connect to WiFi, but they're all available for great prices, with discounts as high as $75 off.
Below, shop the best Prime Day deals on air conditioners to keep you cool this summer, but act quickly. The sale ends tonight, June 22, at midnight PT, so you don't have much time left to score these AC units at a discount.
Best Overall Window Air Conditioner: Midea EasyCool
Whether your apartment lacks air conditioning or you need a little extra cooling power to get you through the summer months, this easy-to-install window unit can be mounted into an existing window frame and comes with all the tools you'll need. It offers three modes-cooling, dehumidifying, and fan only-to help keep your home at a comfortable temperature. Plus, the quiet, 1,000-watt unit has more than 5,000 five-star ratings.
Buy It: MIDEA EasyCool Window Air Conditioner, $377 (originally $429), Amazon
Best Easy-to-Use Option: Aigostar 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner
While this portable air conditioner can stand alone on a floor or desk, it also comes with adjustable brackets that make it simple to install in a window. For tech-savvy shoppers, this AC unit can be connected to and controlled from a smartphone app, which allows you to set temperature and fan speed or switch between other settings, like cooling or night mode.
Buy It: Aigostar 3-in-1 Portable Air Conditioner, $380 (originally $456), Amazon
Best Handheld: Lisopo Rechargeable Evaporative Air Cooler
This personal air conditioner packs power with a built-in cooler, fan, and humidifier in one. While it won't cool an entire room due to its compact size, it's great for keeping by your desk as you work or on your bedside table as you sleep. The three-speed air cooler is USB-rechargeable and weighs less than two pounds, so it's easy to transport from room to room. Since it doesn't use refrigerants, it's more environmentally friendly and energy-saving than many traditional air conditioners (meaning you won't see a huge spike in your energy bills when you use it, either).
Buy It: LISOPO Rechargeable Evaporative Air Cooler with Humidifier, $60 (originally $100), Amazon