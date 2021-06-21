These Air Purifiers Remove Harmful Particles from Your Home-and They're on Sale at Target
Even in the tidiest home, everyday pollutants such as pet dandruff, pollen, airborne bacteria, viruses, and cleaning chemicals can become trapped in the air we breathe every day. Whether from your beloved pets shedding their winter fur, smoke from the grill, or pollen wafting in through open windows, your home is frequently exposed to harmful pollutants that can build up over time. If you've never thought about how your home's air quality could be impacting you, now is the perfect time to invest in a high-quality air purifier.
Until Tuesday, Target is offering some of its best air purifiers at a huge discount as part of its 2021 Deal Days sale, allowing you to save money while improving your home's air quality. These air purification systems are built to remove tiny particles from the air you breathe by circulating air through the system via a fan, filtering out harmful pollutants, then redistributing clean air. Plus, these compact systems are designed for rooms up to 800 square feet, meaning you can easily keep the air in even the largest rooms of your house clean. Keep reading to find the best air purifier for your home.
Crowd Favorite: Dyson Pure Cool Link Air Purifier and Fan
The Dyson Pure Cool air purifier makes it easy to remove pollutants from your home and monitor the quality of the air in your house right from your smartphone. This sleek air purifier features a high-efficiency filter that allows you to clean the air in rooms up to 800 square feet. The HEPA filter captures pollutants as small as 0.3 microns, including mold spores, bacteria, dust, and allergens. Plus, the air purifier doubles as a mini cooling unit with its built-in oscillating fan.
This product has nearly 130 five-star ratings from Target shoppers who say they love the air filter's small size and effectiveness at removing odors. Reviewers are also fans of the Dyson Pure Cool's added features, including night mode (a virtually silent setting that allows you to filter your home's air while you sleep); Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant integration; and customizable settings within the Dyson Link app.
Easiest to Use: Blueair 211+ Auto Air Purifier
Built to quickly filter the air in larger rooms, this compact air purification system makes it easy to remove pollutants from your home in a matter of minutes. The three-part filter is capable of completely filtering the air in a 550 square-foot room every 12 minutes, automatically adjusting its fan speed based on real-time conditions. The high-tech filter can remove odors, pet dander, airborne chemicals, and dust particles as small as 0.1 microns.
The built-in LED display changes colors depending on the amount of pollutants in the room, allowing you to assess your room's air quality at a glance. Plus, its single-button interface means you don't have to mess around with the settings to improve your home's air quality.
Best Energy Efficient: Blueair Classic Series 480i Air Purifier
Effectively filter the air in your home using less energy than a traditional lightbulb with this powerful air purifier. Many Blueair models (including this one) are rated as an energy-efficient air purifier by the EPA's Energy Star rating program, meaning your energy bill won't spike every time you turn it on. But energy efficiency doesn't mean you'll sacrifice filtration power-this air filter automatically keeps up with your home's changing air conditions by using intelligent sensors to monitor pollutant levels.
You can also connect this air purifier to your Alexa device, allowing you to control the air quality of your home using your voice. Adjust settings such as child lock, night mode, LED brightness, and more using the Blueair app.
Head to Target to shop more deals on air purifiers and home accessories during the 2021 Deal Days savings event.