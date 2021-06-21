Best Energy Efficient: Blueair Classic Series 480i Air Purifier

Effectively filter the air in your home using less energy than a traditional lightbulb with this powerful air purifier. Many Blueair models (including this one) are rated as an energy-efficient air purifier by the EPA's Energy Star rating program, meaning your energy bill won't spike every time you turn it on. But energy efficiency doesn't mean you'll sacrifice filtration power-this air filter automatically keeps up with your home's changing air conditions by using intelligent sensors to monitor pollutant levels.

You can also connect this air purifier to your Alexa device, allowing you to control the air quality of your home using your voice. Adjust settings such as child lock, night mode, LED brightness, and more using the Blueair app.

Buy It: Blueair Classic Series 480i Air Purifier, $490 (originally $690), Target