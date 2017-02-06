We've all been there: lagging wireless service cancels your plans for surfing the Web, sending out e-mails, or streaming your favorite show. But what gives? If your Wi-Fi is running slow, start by calling your Internet service provider to make sure you're signed up for adequate Mbps for your needs. If you are, the following tips will maximize service so you can get back to browsing.

1. Power On/Off

The first thing IT support suggest is unplugging and restarting your modem (the box connecting your home to the Internet) and router (the box that gives you Wi-Fi). In some cases, the modem has a built-in router. Oftentimes, a simple reboot will help your Wi-Fi run faster.

2. Avoid Interference

Microwaves, baby monitors, and cordless phones can all interfere with your Wi-Fi. Unplug any devices you no longer use or use infrequently to minimize interference. Your neighbor's service might also slow down your connection. Check your router's setting to make sure it looks for the least-crowded channels.

3. Upgrade and Update

Look at the bottom of your router. It should have an 802.11n or 802.11ac standard for Wi-Fi compatibility. If not, upgrade your wireless router or update the firmware (built-in software).

4. Locate It

Wi-Fi is like real estate: Location is everything. For best coverage, put your router in a central location, like your home office, library, or family room. Avoid brick or concrete walls, as these materials may be too dense for your Wi-Fi to get through.

5. Boost It

If you have slow buffering or dead spots (areas where Wi-Fi is weak), consider a Wi-Fi range extender. These devices can extend your Wi-Fi coverage to areas it might not otherwise reach and improve speed. Once it's performing at optimum speed, make sure your Wi-Fi follows these security tips.