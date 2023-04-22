Amazon Shoppers Recommend This Cooling Mattress Topper If You ‘Overheat When Sleeping’—and It’s Only $40

Steamy summer weather can lead to tossing and turning all night long trying to get comfortable. If you still get hot even with the AC cranked, this Sleep Zone mattress pad is just what you need to stay cool. Shoppers have awarded the topper more than 14,800 perfect ratings—and it’s on sale for 26% off.

The pad is made with soft brushed microfiber fabric and moisture-wicking, quick-drying Nanotex Coolest Comfort Technology that regulates body temperature while you sleep. It’s also filled with 12 ounces of fiberfill to give it an extra fluffy, cozy feel. The mattress topper is ergonomically designed with three separate zones to support your whole body: The head and foot have a wavy pattern, while the center is quilted to distribute pressure. One five-star reviewer commented that their shoulder and hip pain went away after placing this pad over their too-firm mattress.

No more wrestling with your mattress pad to get it to reach all four corners of the bed—the Quilted Stretch-to-Fit deep skirt pocket features knitted fabric that easily stretches up to 21 inches to fit a variety of different mattress heights. The topper is easy to get on and off your bed thanks to the elastic edge that prevents it from slipping off. One customer called the pad “dreamy,” saying, “The elastic grips the bed absolutely perfect[ly]. It’s not going to move at all.”

The cooling mattress pad is Oeko-Tex Standard 100-certified, which means the material has been thoroughly tested to ensure that there are no harmful substances. And it can even be cleaned in the washing machine if you need to give it a refresher.

According to reviewers, the topper really does help hot sleepers. One shopper said that they “recommend this product if you overheat” at night. They added, “[It] keeps you cool when you sleep!” Another customer said they “can actually sleep near” their partner in bed now without sweating.

Snag this Sleep Zone cooling mattress pad while it’s on sale just in time for summer. You can get a queen size now for just $40 at Amazon.