Skylights are seemingly everywhere these days. From small and charming to large and elegant, these architectural features have enjoyed a huge comeback over the past few years, popping up in homes and new developments across the country. So what’s behind the sudden revival of this 1970s and 1980s era feature? According to experts, here’s what you need to know about the rise in popularity of skylights, along with everything you should know before installing one in your home.



The Rise of Skylights

Skylights have been a popular way to increase natural light in homes for centuries. There’s evidence that skylight technology dates back as far as ancient Roman times, particularly in the construction of the Pantheon.

Skylights have enjoyed a surge in popularity over the past few years, mainly due to technological advancements that increased the functionality and convenience of these types of windows, says Kristen Fiore, owner and principal designer of Kristen Elizabeth Design. For example, skylights can now come equipped with built-in shades that can be controlled directly from your phone, automation that allows remote opening and closing, and eco-friendly features. That, coupled with the world’s recent obsession with biophilic design, has made skylights an ever-popular choice among homeowners, architects, and interior designers alike.

Things to Know Before Installing a Skylight

While skylights are a great way to make your space feel bigger, increase natural light, and invite the outdoors in, installing them is a big project and big investment. Before you dive head-first into installing a skylight in your home, you should know a few things, according to experts.

Consult with a professional.

If you are considering adding a skylight to your home, the first step is to consult a qualified professional or company that specializes in skylights and installation. They can assess whether your existing roof can accommodate a skylight, the type of skylight (think shape and material) that would be best for your space, and the best way to install the skylight to ensure you get the most out of it.

Don’t attempt a DIY installation.

Home DIYs are fun, but it’s best to leave installing a skylight to professionals. Improperly installed skylights are vulnerable to leaking and structural concerns, which aren’t just costly; they can be dangerous.

When searching for a professional to install your skylight, find a company that is experienced in skylight installations so the job is done correctly. Improperly installed skylights can result in poor temperature regulation and issues like leaking and water damage.

Be aware of the effect on your roofing warranty.

You may not be aware that installing a skylight can void your roof’s warranty, says Shannon McCord, owner of Alabama-based roofing company Roofing World. For this reason, reviewing your warranty terms before proceeding with a skylight installation is a good idea.

Choose the right skylight for your space.

With technological advancements, there are plenty of different kinds of skylights to choose from. Beyond aesthetics, the type of skylight you choose can significantly affect the feel and functionality of the space.

For example, the skylight's shape affects the way light travels throughout the space, while technological features like built-in shades provide convenience and control, says Fiore. A professional can assess your space, needs, and renovation budget to determine what type of skylight is the best fit for your home.

Energy-efficient models are available.

Experts recommend skylights with energy-efficient features. These skylights are eco-friendly and practical, helping you save on energy bills and providing added convenience. Plus, depending on your area, you may be eligible for rebates if you add an energy-efficient skylight to your home.

Be mindful of your budget.

Skylights are significantly more expensive than installing a regular window, and the costs aren’t just upfront. Niki O’Brien from Colorado-based exterior remodeling company Custom Exteriors says skylights require ongoing investment to ensure they are correctly maintained and cared for.

On top of the initial installation price, regular cleaning and maintenance costs can add up over time. Additionally, if the skylight is damaged and needs repair, the cost is likely to be expensive. Before jumping into adding a skylight to your home, do some research on the long-term investment to see if you are ready for the commitment.

Proper maintenance is crucial.

O’Brien also notes that ongoing maintenance is super important when it comes to having a skylight in your home. “When a customer is considering the installation of a skylight, we always recommend their primary consideration be that of the ongoing maintenance and expense that a skylight creates,” she says.

For example, it’s essential that you have your skylight inspected on a regular basis to ensure that the waterproofing and seal are still working, and the skylight itself is in good condition. Regular cleaning is also important and usually requires professionals who can do it safely.

