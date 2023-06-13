Should You Put Silverware Pointed Up or Down in the Dishwasher?

It’s an age-old debate that’s almost impossible to avoid when living with another person: Does silverware go up or down in the dishwasher? And is there even a right answer? Since the popularization of the dishwasher, how to load this appliance has been a hot point of contention, particularly when it comes to silverware. Should silverware be rinsed first? Should you organize each utensil so like is grouped with like? Should you use the silverware basket or the rack, if your dishwasher is a newer model? Some people are adamant that silverware should be placed handle-up, while others insist on handle-down—but those aren’t actually the only options.

Here’s what experts have to say about loading your dishwasher with silverware so you can get the best clean (and never lose this argument again).

Up or Down? It Depends on the Utensil

When it comes to knives, it’s not even a question: The handle must face up. As professional organizer and Jenuinely Contained founder Jennifer Jarrett points out, safety first is always the best approach.

“Who wants to get stabbed by their knife when they reach in to pull out clean silverware?” she says.

Most knives shouldn’t go in the dishwasher, anyway—at least if you want them to stay sharp. Wash your chef’s knives by hand, as they can become duller when they go through the dishwasher, says Catherine McCord, founder of Weelicious, One Potato, and author of Meal Prep Magic. Table knives or butter knives can go in the dishwasher—handle-up.

How to Load Forks and Spoons in the Dishwasher

Even the pros have slightly differing opinions on loading your forks and spoons, but Jarrett tends to go handle-up for cleanliness reasons.

“Placing silverware down is a much more sanitary approach to loading,” she says. “When unloading silverware, you want to avoid touching the part of the utensil that gets used for eating. If utensils are placed with the handle facing down, it’s near impossible to unload them without putting your hands all over the part you don’t want to be putting your hands all over.”

McCord prefers to mix it up, placing some handle-down and others handle-up so they don’t rest against each other, otherwise known as nesting, which can prevent a thorough clean. Mixing different types of utensils in each slot also prevents this.

“Placing all your spoons together seems to make sense for unloading purposes, but it also leads to silverware nesting, which makes it harder for the water streams to get into all the little nooks and crannies,” Jarrett explains.

The Verdict

Ultimately, whether you load silverware pointed up or down depends on your dishwasher type and if you’re willing to take the time to carefully remove the utensils: If your dishwasher has a basket attached to the door, mix up your utensils and the directions they go when loading. After they’re cleaned, be sure to remove them by only touching the handle. It’s also a generally smart idea to wash your hands before handling clean utensils and dishware.

If your dishwasher has a basket located on the bottom rack adjacent to the plate rack, you should load your forks and spoons handle-up. Just make sure there’s enough space for the water to clean all the utensils—if the utensil basket is full, it’s best to mix up the handle directions. Once the load is finished, remove the basket and pour out the utensils onto a clean dish towel so you can easily grab each handle when putting them away.

