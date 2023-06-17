There’s nothing like opening up a fresh package of sheets. Most of the time, they’re perfectly ironed—almost crisp—and they never feel more soft or luxurious than before that first use. While you're probably looking forward to putting them on your bed and getting ready for a good night's sleep, you may be wondering if you should wash your new sheets first. But is it worth all that effort? They don't seem dirty and no one's used them yet, so is it really necessary to wash sheets before you use them?

You may be surprised to find that yes, you should absolutely wash your sheets before first use—here’s why, according to experts.

Hayley Goldbach, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor of dermatology at Brown University.

Daelin Arney is a soft goods designer at Cozy Earth, a brand that makes both bamboo and linen sheets.

“Yes, you should wash your sheets before putting them on the bed,” says Daelin Arney of Cozy Earth. “Just to make sure you are not bringing any unfamiliar germs and unwanted chemicals in your bed or on your skin. There are processes fabrics go through before the customer gets them. Even natural fibers can be exposed to potential irritants.”

Hayley Goldbach, MD, a board-certified dermatologist, tells BHG: “I would always recommend washing sheets before using them. Chemicals used in the processing and dyeing of the fabric can still linger on the product when you purchase it. These chemicals can cause issues ranging from contact dermatitis (often to things like dispersed dyes) to possible carcinogenesis (cancer-causing chemicals).”

It’s also important to understand that washing your sheets once won’t fully remove the chemicals, but Goldbach says it’s a good start.

If you’re super sensitive to chemicals in general, you might want to soak your new sheets alone in the washing machine for several hours and do an extra rinse cycle, or simply wash them twice before using them. While it may take a few cycles to remove all the chemicals, it certainly can’t hurt to try to remove as much as possible before you use them.

Goldbach also suggests choosing sheets that are either GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard) or OEKO-TEX certified. But keep in mind that just because a product is third-party certified, that doesn’t guarantee you won’t have an allergic reaction. “Both [these certifications] test for certain chemicals, but these are not perfect either,” she says.

After all, you might not know you’re allergic to something until your body reacts. So, it’s best to try and prevent this in the first place.

It’s also best to go with bedding made from natural fibers. Goldbach likes cotton and linen. “Avoid things that are labeled 'wrinkle-free,' as those can contain formaldehyde or formaldehyde releasors,” she says.

“We also recommend washing all new sheets before use because sheets tend to change very slightly after their first wash. This allows the customer to experience their sheets how they will always be,” says Arney.