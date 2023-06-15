Should You Spray Cleaners in Your Microwave?

Clean your microwave safely with these expert tips.

By
Amanda Lauren
Amanda Lauren
Amanda Lauren
Amanda Lauren is a contributor to Forbes, Forbes Global Properties, Real Simple, Reader's Digest, Simply Recipes, Bob Vila, and A Sweat Life, among other publications, writing about interior design and lifestyle.
Published on June 15, 2023
From floors to bathrooms and bedrooms, there are so many places that can get dirty in the home. But one of the spaces we rarely talk about is the inside of the microwave. After all, it’s pretty easy to hide microwave messes. Once the door is shut, no one notices until they need to use the microwave again, and how often do guests use your microwave, anyway?

Still, microwaves do need regular cleaning. The easiest way to clean a dirty microwave is to use a conventional wipe or spray cleaner. But while these products certainly get the job done, they often contain powerful chemicals. So is it really safe to use them in your microwave? Here’s what the experts have to say. 

Can You Use Spray Cleaners in Your Microwave?

There’s nothing quite as convenient as a cleaning wipe to clean any dirty surface in the home. Whether it’s a minor spill, caked-on food, or grease that won’t come off with water alone, the powerful chemicals in many cleaning products are great at getting the job done, but many products note on the packaging that they’re not safe to use on surfaces that come into contact with food (dishes, cutting boards, and the like) because these products shouldn’t be ingested. In theory you should be fine to use these products to clean the inside of your microwave because they don’t actually come into direct contact with your food, but in practice, this could be risky. 

Allie Echeverria, registered dietitian and millennial home economic expert, says, “It is safe to use some cleaning products inside of your microwave. If you are going to use a disinfecting product on a food-contact surface, you need to rinse it with water.” She adds that many popular cleaning brands specifically say not to use their products in the microwave.

“According to Clorox’s website, they do not recommend using their wipes inside the microwave because it is so difficult to properly rinse the inside of a microwave,” Echeverria says. “Windex recommends their multi-surface cleaner (the one in the yellow bottle) for microwaves, but this product must be rinsed with water.”

It’s hard to rinse out the inside of a microwave, so if you do use these products, proceed carefully.

According to Hayley Goldbach, MD, board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor of Dermatology at Brown University, it’s not a good idea to spray chemicals in the microwave.

“While there aren’t studies that look precisely at the absorption of these types of chemicals into microwaved food, it’s a safe bet that you don’t want them in an airtight space with your dinner,” she says. “There are studies that show cleaning products affect indoor air quality. Using them in an enclosed space with food is not a great idea except in rare circumstances like serious contamination with a dangerous food-borne illness.”

How to Clean the Inside of Your Microwave Safely

There are several ways to clean the inside of your microwave that don’t involve powerful chemicals, but one of the easiest is to put water in a microwave-safe bowl with a juiced lemon and along with the peels. Set the microwave for three to minutes and let the steam work its magic. When the time is up, promptly wipe down the inside of the microwave with a microfiber cloth. You can also add a few tablespoons of white or apple cider vinegar for extra cleaning power.

