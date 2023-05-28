Should You Put Silverware in Your Dishwasher’s Utensil Basket or Rack?

Let’s settle the debate once and for all.

Published on May 28, 2023
While everyone has their own method for loading and unloading the dishwasher, there actually is a right way to do so—at least with the former. So the next time you get into a debate with your roommate, whether it’s a parent or significant other, you have the official answer in your arsenal.

In case you missed it, modern dishwashers have gotten a makeover with convenient upgrades, and many utensil baskets have now been replaced by a silverware rack. It isn’t just the novelty of the feature that’s appealing; there’s actually a reason why you should put your silverware in the rack instead of a basket—here’s why. 

What is the silverware rack in your dishwasher? 

If you haven’t yet seen one for yourself, the silverware rack is often a third drawer-like compartment that pulls out in your dishwasher and is made for cleaning utensils. Sometimes it’s foldable and sometimes removable altogether, making the loading process as easy as possible. 

Why should you put your silverware in the rack instead of the basket? 

Before you argue in favor of the silverware basket, there is reasoning behind why the rack is a safer, more efficient way to wash your utensils. According to this review by USA Today, your silverware is going to come out a lot cleaner because it’s laid flat and doesn’t “nest” in the basket. An added bonus: By using the silverware rack, you have more space for larger dishware, like cookie sheets or plates. It also won’t obstruct the water jets.

How to Organize Your Silverware in the Rack 

While the third rack is a tried-and-true cleaning hack for your utensils, there is also a right way to organize it, according to appliance giant General Electric. For starters, that third rack is meant for “silverware, cooking utensils, and other small items.” The company also points out that spatulas, shallow lids, and platters are fine to load in the track but warns customers to not let different materials touch in the rack, as it can cause discoloration. 

Are there any disadvantages to the silverware rack? 

When using a silverware rack, it’s important to  remember to unload it. If you’re not used to using the third, pull-out drawer, you might forget it’s there altogether and accidentally skip emptying it out. 

It also might take longer to load. You can’t just throw the utensils sitting in your sink into the drawer—you have to be more intentional with organizing the rack to avoid any discoloration or unnecessary piling up that could prevent a proper clean.

Everything has its pros and cons, and while you might be particularly attached to your silverware basket, there’s no denying that, when used correctly, the rack is superior—especially when it applies to the actual cleaning process. You’re going to eat off those forks and spoons, after all—why not take the time to make sure they’re as clean as possible?

