Should You Add Orange Juice to Your Morning Coffee?

On an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, actor Ashton Kutcher admitted to using OJ as a coffee add-in—and his reasoning is surprisingly solid.

By
Brittany Leitner has been a beauty, lifestyle, and health editor for 10 years. She previously worked as the senior lifestyle editor at Elite Daily and the managing editor for The Dr. Oz Show. Brittany has written for publications like Bustle, Byrdie, Shape, and more. 
Published on May 8, 2023
Orange juice in coffee on marble table
Photo:

Tanaphot Iamjaro / Getty Images

From Tom Hanks’s unique pairing of Diet Coke and champagne (which is actually a great, low-alcohol way to enjoy a celebratory beverage) to the new olive oil coffees at Starbucks, original drink combinations continue to pop up—and cause an uproar on the internet when they do. Now there’s a new one to add to the mix,  and it comes from That ’70s Show and That ’90s Show star Ashton Kutcher. 

Kutcher made an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show in February and revealed that when he reaches for his favorite coffee brew in the morning, he doesn’t opt for any sugars, sweeteners, or added cream. Instead, he prefers to add just a splash of orange juice to his coffee. Your initial reaction is probably shock (understandably so), as was Clarkson’s. She questioned the actor on his peculiar choice until he explained what it’s all about. 

There is logic behind this pairing (which Kutcher explains during the interview), but you can be the judge and decide if you want to give this beverage trend a try from home. 

Trends in Coffee Mix-ins

Mixing abnormal ingredients into coffee isn’t exactly a new trend. Adding MCT oil and ghee butter to coffee (aka bulletproof coffee) took off during pre-pandemic times, and in February Starbucks added pistachio-flavored coffee options to its menu and launched their lineup of Oleato drinks, which involves coffee infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil, inspired by Mediterranean customs.  In April, banana coffee went viral on TikTok, proving that there really are no rules when it comes to how you take yours.

What Does Orange Juice and Coffee Taste Like?

Kutcher’s argument in favor of orange juice and coffee, as he told Clarkson, is that blonde roast coffee already has natural citrus notes, and therefore goes well with the juice. Of course, the taste is subtle to the coffee drinker, but it’s still apparent. Kutcher added that he adds just a tiny splash to his coffee, not to make the coffee taste like orange juice, but to bring out the already-present flavors of citrus. 

Adding a splash of OJ to coffee not only gives you a source of Vitamin C, but it’s also a fun way to switch it up (and confuse others in the process). If you’re a blonde roast fan and are tired of the usual creams and sugars, give this delightfully delicious combo a try. 

