Wayfair’s Epic Presidents’ Day Sale Is Live Early and Discounts Are Up to 70% Off

Is spending more time indoors making you alarmingly aware of your home decor? Whether your aesthetic suddenly feels uninspired or you're finally ready to upgrade dated appliances, Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale can help.
The weeklong sale features must-have brands like KitchenAid, Casper, Bissell, and more for up to 70% off. This makes Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale nearly as good as its epic Black Friday sale each year, so we don't suggest letting anything sit in your cart for too long.
If you're looking to get a head start on spring cleaning, grab the lightweight Dyson V7 bagless stick vacuum while it's nearly 20% off; happy reviewers say you won't regret your purchase. Or shop for a new Samsung washer and dryer while the price is reduced.
Make weeknight cooking easier with the fan-favorite Instant Pot Duo Nova pressure cooker, on sale for more than 30% off, or the Dash family-size air fryer, on sale for less than $80. If your bedroom is in need of an overhaul, consider a cozy new mattress for 50% off or a new dresser, bedside table, and more for up to 60% off. Finally, make your living room more livable with refreshed throw pillows and accessories.
Shop the best Wayfair deals below before the sale ends February 15.