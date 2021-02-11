Wayfair’s Epic Presidents’ Day Sale Is Live Early and Discounts Are Up to 70% Off

Score Casper mattresses, Cuisinart appliances, and Bissell vacuums for less. 
By Stephanie Perry
Updated February 11, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Is spending more time indoors making you alarmingly aware of your home decor? Whether your aesthetic suddenly feels uninspired or you're finally ready to upgrade dated appliances, Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale can help. 

The weeklong sale features must-have brands like KitchenAid, Casper, Bissell, and more for up to 70% off. This makes Wayfair's Presidents' Day Sale nearly as good as its epic Black Friday sale each year, so we don't suggest letting anything sit in your cart for too long. 

If you're looking to get a head start on spring cleaning, grab the lightweight Dyson V7 bagless stick vacuum while it's nearly 20% off; happy reviewers say you won't regret your purchase. Or shop for a new Samsung washer and dryer while the price is reduced. 

Related: Amazon Unveiled Hundreds of Home and Kitchen Deals: These Are the 16 Best Under $100

Make weeknight cooking easier with the fan-favorite Instant Pot Duo Nova pressure cooker, on sale for more than 30% off, or the Dash family-size air fryer, on sale for less than $80. If your bedroom is in need of an overhaul, consider a cozy new mattress for 50% off or a new dresser, bedside table, and more for up to 60% off. Finally, make your living room more livable with refreshed throw pillows and accessories.  

Shop the best Wayfair deals below before the sale ends February 15. 

Best Home Appliance Deals

  • Dyson V7 Motorhead Bagless Stick Vacuum
    $250
    ( $300 save 17%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Samsung Smart Front Load Washer Electric Smart Dryer
    $1978
    ( $2198 save 10%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Winix Plasma Wave True HEPA Air Purifier
    $160
    ( $250 save 36%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Bissell AeroSwift Compact Bagless Vacuum
    $75
    ( $85 save 12%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum
    $600
    ( $666 save 10%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Comfort Zone Electric Fan Tower Heater
    $47
    ( $86 save 45%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

  • Instant Pot Nova Pressure Cooker
    $80
    ( $120 save 33%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Dash Family Size Air Fryer
    $80
    ( $100 save 20%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Hamilton Beach FlexCook Slow Cooker
    $50
    ( $60 save 17%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Keurig K-Elite Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker
    $137
    ( $180 save 24%)
    SHOP IT
  • Cuisinart Precision Master 5.5-Quart Stand Mixer
    $200
    ( $365 save 45%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven
    $80
    ( $99 save 19%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair

Best Mattress Deals

  • Serta Perfect Sleeper Firm Hybrid Mattress
    $370
    ( $999 save 63%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Casper Element Mattress
    $356
    ( $395 save 10%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Sealy Plush Memory Foam Mattress
    $375
    ( $899 save 58%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Cool Gel Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
    $265
    ( $449 save 41%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • ComforPedic Loft from Beautyrest Memory Foam Mattress
    $416
    ( $1299 save 68%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair

Best Furniture Deals

  • Laurel Foundry Modern Farmhouse Lorraine TV Stand with Electric Fireplace
    $286
    ( $360 save 21%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Foundstone Camron Upholstered Side Chair
    $130
    ( $190 save 32%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Mercury Row Imani Velvet Convertible Sofa
    $410
    ( $470 save 13%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Willa Arlo Interiors Nadine Tufted Upholstered Standard Bed
    $186
    ( $549 save 66%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Bungalow Rose Monestime Pouf Ottoman
    $57
    ( $205 save 72%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair

Best Decor Deals

  • Three Posts Offerman Console Table
    $200
    ( $399 save 50%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Mercury Row Martinsen Full Length Mirror
    $124
    ( $147 save 16%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Kelly Clarkson Home Cotton Pillow Cover and Insert
    $28
    ( $57 save 51%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Mistana Hillsby Oriental Area Rug
    $22
    ( $44 save 50%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Mercury Row 2-Piece Sculpture Set
    $65
    ( $90 save 28%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
  • Birch Lane Fragoso 2-Piece Pine Wood Floating Shelf
    $63
    ( $81 save 22%)
    SHOP IT
    Wayfair
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com