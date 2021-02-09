The 7 Trendiest Shackets to Upgrade Your Wardrobe This Spring
These versatile pieces look great on all body types.
Right now, when I look outside my window, I see big snowflakes falling. I don't dare go outside, but my weather app notes it's a balmy 3°F. (And I know plenty of people around the country are experiencing a similar scene.) But soon, spring will be here, and so will warmer temperatures and sunny days. Instead of sweating through your winter coat or shivering with a sweatshirt on, you need a shacket.
A shacket is the perfect marriage between a shirt and a jacket, and it's the trendiest (and coziest) clothing item you can wear. According to Google Trends, searches for "shackets" have skyrocketed in the past few weeks.
The best part about the shacket is that it flatters people of all shapes and sizes, and comes in a variety of styles and colors to please everyone's tastes. Here are seven shackets to add to your wardrobe.
Plaid is definitely the most popular print when it comes to shackets. This option is available in blue (pictured) or a black and white version. Pair it with a pair of combat boots for a '90s grunge look or a pair of sneakers for a more low-key feel.
Buy It: Plaid Influence Oversized Shirt Jacket ($57, originally $113, Nasty Gal)
Upgrade a basic plaid print with this red shacket that also comes in cream and white. (Plus, all of the shackets are on sale, so you could buy a couple without spending a ton.) The product description notes this piece has an "extreme oversized fit," so you might want to go down a size.
Buy It: Red Plaid Extreme Oversized Shacket ($24, originally $53, Missguided)
Many of us are now working from home, but you can still add new items to your closet for when you do go back to the office. It's available in two neutrals that look perfect when added to a bright skirt or pair of pants. The shacket is available in regular, tall, and petite to fit all types of bodies.
Buy It: Corduroy Shirt Jacket ($44, Banana Republic)
You can't go wrong with this gorgeous shade. The lightweight shacket, which is available in six other colors, is perfect for layering. One five-star buyer commented that they "absolutely adore" the corduroy button-down. "[It] fits true to size and the Bone color is beautiful."
Buy It: Cord Buttondown Shirt ($188, Free People)
Denim on denim is not just acceptable, it's super cute. Add several pieces of gold or silver jewelry (or mix and match) to glam up a casual look. The shacket is also available in a lighter denim and a black version.
Buy It: Denim Shirt Jacket ($30, H&M)
Old NavyThis blush shacket is the ultimate piece for spring. It looks adorable on its own, but it's also great for layering—just pair it with other lightweight items. The shirt jacket comes in 16 sizes.
Buy It: Soft-Brushed Utility Shirt Jacket ($50, Old Navy)
You'll want to act fast; this shacket already sold out once because it's so popular. The black option comes in two sizes: extra-small/small and medium/large. Because black goes with everything, you can add it to just about any top and bottom combination.
Buy It: LA Hearts Oversized Shacket ($60, PacSun)
Comments