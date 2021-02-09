Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Right now, when I look outside my window, I see big snowflakes falling. I don't dare go outside, but my weather app notes it's a balmy 3°F. (And I know plenty of people around the country are experiencing a similar scene.) But soon, spring will be here, and so will warmer temperatures and sunny days. Instead of sweating through your winter coat or shivering with a sweatshirt on, you need a shacket.

A shacket is the perfect marriage between a shirt and a jacket, and it's the trendiest (and coziest) clothing item you can wear. According to Google Trends, searches for "shackets" have skyrocketed in the past few weeks.