Rifle Paper Co.'s Cute Mugs Actually Make Me Want to Get Out of Bed—and They're Already Selling Out
They make the perfect Valentine's Day gift for your favorite coffee or tea drinker.
I'm not a morning person, especially when I'm working from home, and my "office" is just a few feet away. I've found that keeping a routine is the key to getting out of bed and having a good, productive day. Every morning I shower, do my skincare routine, apply my makeup, make a cup of coffee, and start working. I'm a black coffee drinker (boring, I know), so I don't have any fun ingredients I look forward to enjoying with my cup of Joe. But I do love to drink my coffee out of pretty mugs. To encourage two of my favorite habits: shopping and drinking caffeine, Rifle Paper Co. just released four beautiful new mugs that you need to add to your collection.
Buy It: Porcelain Mug ($18, Rifle Paper Co.)
The porcelain mug collection includes four recognizable Rifle Paper Co. prints that cost $18 each. The choices are: The Bee's Knees (the one I have), Book Club, Marguerite, and Strawberry Fields. The patterns are all different, but each one does feature a gilded rim and handle that really shines. (If you're a gold lover like me, The Bee's Knees is especially eye-catching because there are lots of gold accents throughout.
Each mug holds 16 ounces of liquid and is hand-wash only. They're also not microwave-safe, so if you're a hot coffee or tea drinker, make sure you sip it quickly. You'll want to shop these mugs quickly because last night the Marguerite option was sold out, though it's back in stock now. If you're a more is more person like me, you can match your mug to other Rifle Paper Co. products. There's a bee's knees greeting card, a book club note pad, a collection of strawberry fields items, and a handful of marguerite products. Plus, if you order your mug now, you'll receive a package of heart sticky notes (for free!) while supplies last.
Any of these mugs would make a great Valentine's Day gift for your special someone or for yourself because you deserve some love, too.
