Rifle Paper Co.'s Cute Mugs Actually Make Me Want to Get Out of Bed—and They're Already Selling Out

The porcelain mug collection includes four recognizable Rifle Paper Co. prints that cost $18 each. The choices are: The Bee's Knees (the one I have), Book Club, Marguerite, and Strawberry Fields. The patterns are all different, but each one does feature a gilded rim and handle that really shines. (If you're a gold lover like me, The Bee's Knees is especially eye-catching because there are lots of gold accents throughout.