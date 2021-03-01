Levi's and Target Team Up for a Home Collection with All-American Style

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Levi Strauss & Co. is synonymous with all-American style, and now you can bring that same casual comfort to your home. The iconic denim brand teamed up with Target to launch its first-ever home collection designed with durability and sustainability in mind.

The Levi's x Target collection includes more than 100 items for the dinner table, kitchen, living room, bedroom, and more. And it's not the denim-on-denim look you might expect from a brand that's world-renowned for their jeans. Plush shearling and soft cotton fabrics add a cozy touch to pillows, throws, and seating. Rich wood accents, speckled stoneware, and aged copper finishes offer texture and timeless appeal.

The color palette features red, white, and, of course, that lived-in blue of a favorite pair of jeans, rendered in stripes, solids, and paisley patterns that deliver nostalgic Americana style. Thoughtful design and certified-sustainable materials, including recycled glass and responsibly sourced wood, ensure the items are long-lasting and durable.