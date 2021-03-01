Levi's and Target Team Up for a Home Collection with All-American Style
The timeless line spans home accessories, tableware, and bedding with a casual, comfortable look.
Levi Strauss & Co. is synonymous with all-American style, and now you can bring that same casual comfort to your home. The iconic denim brand teamed up with Target to launch its first-ever home collection designed with durability and sustainability in mind.
The Levi's x Target collection includes more than 100 items for the dinner table, kitchen, living room, bedroom, and more. And it's not the denim-on-denim look you might expect from a brand that's world-renowned for their jeans. Plush shearling and soft cotton fabrics add a cozy touch to pillows, throws, and seating. Rich wood accents, speckled stoneware, and aged copper finishes offer texture and timeless appeal.
The color palette features red, white, and, of course, that lived-in blue of a favorite pair of jeans, rendered in stripes, solids, and paisley patterns that deliver nostalgic Americana style. Thoughtful design and certified-sustainable materials, including recycled glass and responsibly sourced wood, ensure the items are long-lasting and durable.
Ranging from $3 to $150, the collection is available now in most Target stores and online (including via Target's contactless same-day services), but these limited-edition items likely won't last long. Here are 8 timeless picks to shop before the Levi's x Target collection is gone.
Made of 100% woven cotton, these soft towels are great for drying off dishes or adding a hint of pattern to your kitchen. The complementary striped designs look great when displayed together or separately. Plus, they're machine-washable for easy cleanup.
Buy It: Striped Cotton Kitchen Towel Set ($10)
Create a stylish spot for mixing and serving cocktails with this bar cart. The sleek design features a copper-finish frame and two wood shelves. Caster wheels and a side handle make it easy to roll where you need it.
Buy It: Metal & Wood Bar Cart Aged Copper Finish ($150)
This cozy ottoman provides a soft place to kick up your feet or a space-efficient spot to sit. Made of a sherpa-like fabric, the removable cream-colored cover is machine-washable, making it easy to keep clean. The square design is available as an 18-inch-wide pouf or a 30-inch-wide ottoman.
Buy It: Sherpa Ottoman Cream ($50-$80)
Embossed with the Levi Strauss logo, these tumblers are perfect for casual gatherings and everyday meals. The glasses, which are sold individually or as a set of four, have a slight blue tint that adds to their vintage look. The collection also includes matching stemless wine glasses, tall tumblers, and a glass carafe.
Buy It: Short Recycled Glass Tumbler ($3-$12)
Measuring 2 x 3 feet, this rag rug works well in front of the kitchen sink or near your front door. The striped design incorporates varying shades of blue and fringed edges that provide additional texture. Woven from cotton and jute, the low-pile rug is durable and simple to shake clean.
Buy It: Striped Woven Jute Scatter Rug Blue ($25)
Subtle white stripes and quilted details add texture and dimension to this navy blue throw pillow. The reverse side of the cotton cover features a light blue color that reminds of well-worn jeans. It's stuffed with 100% recycled polyester fill and measures 18 inches square.
Buy It: Striped Throw Pillow Navy ($20)
Add comfy seating wherever you need it with this folding butterfly chair. The removable cover features a plush sherpa front and a contrasting denim back, as well as a built-in headrest for comfort. A hardwood frame provides a sturdy base.
Buy It: Sherpa Butterfly Chair with Headrest Cream ($150)
A bandana-inspired pattern dresses up the interior of this wooden bowl. Perfect for serving snacks or storing fruit on your counter, it features a deep shape and enameled interior. The exterior is crafted from natural, sustainably sourced wood.
Buy It: Medium Enameled Wood Bandana Print Serving Bowl ($20)
