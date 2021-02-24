10 Best Home Products Our Editors Bought in February and Swear By

Whether it's improved kitchen storage, a faster morning routine, or can't-be-beat cleaning tools, our editors are always searching for the latest and greatest home products that make life just a little bit easier.
This month, many of us turned to handy storage solutions, including a clever Yamazaki countertop utensil organizer, to tidy up our homes ahead of spring. Others upgraded kitchen and dining essentials, including top-rated wine glasses and a Bialetti Moka espresso maker. Plus, our pick for favorite affordable steam mop and an odor-trapping trash can will have you ready for spring cleaning. Shop all of our favorite February 2021 home products, below.
"After a bit of kitchen reorganizing, I needed a new place to store my knives. Keeping them in a drawer was no longer an option, so I turned to this space-efficient knife and cutting board organizer. It looks modern, doesn’t take up too much counter space, and safely stows my knives and small cutting boards."
—Christie Calucchia, Ecommerce Lifestyle Editor
Buy It: Yamazaki Cutting Board and Knife Kitchen Counter Stand ($28, Amazon)
"My house lacks a dedicated entryway, and shoes quickly pile up. Attractive shoe organizers can be hard to come by, but this colorful shelf from Open Spaces tidies up my front door in style. Plus, it comes in five colors (blush pink, navy, light blue, hunter green, and cream) and can easily transition to a display area if I decide to redecorate down the line."
—Caitlin Sole, Digital Home Editor
Buy It: Entryway Rack ($138, Open Spaces)
"My floors are the cleanest they've ever been thanks to this $55 steam mop. The first time I used it, I was shocked by how much dirt the mop's microfiber towels picked up. I love how lightweight and easy to maneuver it is, but my favorite part has to be how quickly it warms up. It is ready to work in just a few seconds after I plug it in. Plus, the water tank is large enough to give me enough steam to clean my entire apartment without having to stop and refill it."
—Rebecca Carhart, Senior Ecommerce Reviews Writer & Strategist
Buy It: Light 'N' Easy Steam Mop ($55, Amazon)
"I've realized there are many products I use that I could swap out for an eco-friendly option, including resealable plastic bags. I started using Stasher bags, and I love that they're durable and dishwasher-safe. I freeze bananas in them for smoothies and portion out my snacks in them, too. Now that I'm working from home, I have full access to all the goodies in my kitchen, so I need some restraint. The silicone bags come in a variety of bright colors to make my everyday routine a little more fun, and once the pandemic is over, I'll definitely use them as travel bags for makeup."
—Jennifer Aldrich, Digital Lifestyle Editor
Buy It: Stasher 15 oz. Reusable Sandwich Bag ($12, Bed Bath & Beyond)
"In an effort to minimize my parchment paper usage, I switched to a reusable silicone baking mat by Silpat. I've baked chocolate chip cookies, chicken breasts, veggie tots, and flatbread on it—absolutely nothing sticks! I recommend getting the storage band if you plan on rolling it instead of storing it flat."
—Anna Knief, Ecommerce Managing Editor
Buy It: Silpat Silicone Baking Mat with Storage Band ($27, Amazon)
"I like my coffee to taste as fresh as possible, and this airtight storage canister lets me buy a bigger quantity without worrying about the beans losing their flavor. It has a second lid inside that lets you force out air to keep the contents fresh; you can actually hear the air whooshing out when you push it into place. I leave it out on my counter next to my coffee machine so it's easy to access early in the morning. I like to use it for coffee, but it'd work for other dry ingredients, too."
—Jessica Bennett, Assistant Digital Home Editor
Buy It: Airscape Stainless-Steel 7-Inch Coffee Canister ($30, Amazon)
"This OXO sponge holder is saving our granite counters. We used to either leave our sponge in the sink or set it on the counter behind the sink, which we knew was bad for granite, but it's what we intuitively did. With this sponge holder meets soap dispenser, our counter stays dry and there's no need for a dish soap bottle to take up counter space because it holds a lot of soap and just needs occasional refills."
—Sheena Chihak, Digital Food Editor
Buy It: OXO Good Grips Soap-Dispensing Sponge Holder ($18, Bed Bath & Beyond)
"Although I keep a habit of taking out the trash every day, I realized my old trash can was past its prime when I still found bad odors coming through it after multiple washes. I decided to invest in one of Simplehuman's high-end trash cans, and it turned out to be the best decision I made for my studio apartment. This slim, unobtrusive trash can blends seamlessly into the background without taking up any space, and it genuinely keeps bad odors from leaking better than any other trash can I've ever had. It is absolutely worth every penny."
—Nina Huang, Lifestyle Ecommerce Writer
Buy It: SimpleHuman 30-Liter Step Trash Can ($120, Amazon)
"After years of using mismatched wine glasses, I finally decided it was time for an upgrade and bought a set of these Schott Zwiesel all-purpose wine glasses. I love that we can use them for reds, whites, and even the occasional cocktail, so they’ve quickly become part of our Friday night routine. They feel sturdy, look stylish, and make sharing a bottle of our favorite wine feel fancier (even if we’re ordering takeout for dinner)."
—Amina Lake Abdelrahman, Product Reviews Writer
Buy It: Schott Zwiesel Tritan Crystal Glass Stemware ($34 for set of 2, Amazon)
"I’ve used this Moka pot every day since it arrived and I’ve been able to save a ton in the process. While I still love the occasional trip to Starbucks, I can now whip up my own espresso for homemade lattes in my kitchen in just five minutes."
—Jessica Leigh Mattern, Senior Amazon Ecommerce Editor
Buy It: Bialetti Moka 4-Cup Espresso Maker ($41, Amazon)