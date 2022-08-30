The 25 Best Labor Day Deals You Can Shop at Amazon Right Now

Save on bedding, home and kitchen appliances, and so much more.

By Wendy Vazquez
Published on August 30, 2022

nuLOOM Moroccan Blythe Area Rug
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Labor Day might be right around the corner, but you don't have to wait in order to snatch up some really great deals. If you're looking to refresh your home, invest in new kitchenware, or replenish your towel sets, then you can be sure to score big with these early Labor Day deals at Amazon.

Amazon is a one-stop shop, so we scoured the retailer and sifted through thousands of different deals that could save you hundreds of dollars, whether you're looking for the perfect do-it-all vacuum—like this Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum that's $162 off—or you want to refresh your guest pillows on a budget with the Cozsinoor Bed Pillows, which is under $30 for a pack of two.

The end of summer is fast approaching, so don't forget to stock up on any last-minute seasonal necessities before it's too late. Now is the ideal time to take advantage of the best savings of the summer and prepare for the upcoming season, too.

Best Home Appliance Deals

Best Amazon Labor Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

You'll want to make sure your kitchen and home are equipped with the right appliances if you're having guests over this Labor Day. An air fryer and stand mixer can help you perfect those recipes, for instance. And no need to worry about cleanup; the Dyson Ball Multi Floor Upright Vacuum is great for precleaning, while the Bissell SpinWave Robot Vacuum and Mop can take care of post-party cleaning duties. Shoppers also love how sleek the Blueair Air Purifier looks—your guests won't even notice it in the corner.

Best Kitchen Deals

Best Amazon Labor Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

If you're looking for new cookware and kitchenware ahead of fall, you'll get a great deal on the Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Deep Round Oven and this 10-Piece Set of Pots and Pans from Calphalon. A digital meat thermometer and a new knife set make great kitchen helpers as well. Plus, this best-selling Mr. Coffee tea kettle is also discounted.

Best Bedding & Bath Deals

Best Amazon Labor Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Right now, Amazon's best-selling American Soft Linen Six-Piece Towel Set is 45% off, and with 16 colors to choose from, you'll want to snag multiple sets. And just in time to cozy up for fall, there's plenty of bedding on sale, too. Take advantage of this deal on Cozsinoor's Bed Pillows and the Laura Ashley Home Bedford Collection Quilt Set's low prices. Don't forget to grab a fleece throw to add some extra comfort to your couch or bed!

Best Tech Deals

Best Amazon Labor Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

Now is the perfect time of year to nab extra savings on coveted tech gear, too. Keep kids entertained while you host your Labor Day festivities with the Fire HD 10 Kids Pro Tablet, or upgrade movie night with the Fire TV Stick 4K. You can also enjoy music on the patio using JBL's Go 3 Portable Speaker. Or, host a virtual celebration—and up your video quality with a new webcam.

Best Outdoor Deals

Best Amazon Labor Day Deals
Courtesy of Amazon

These are the last days of outdoor entertaining as fall nears, so you'll want to soak up the sun on your patio with this top-selling Patio Furniture Set from FDW. To extend your backyard use well into fall, grab the Pamapic Patio Heater while it's $100 off—it's perfect for those final warm days that quickly blend into cooler nights and chilly fall festivities. The Sun Joe Electric Pressure Washer can assist with any end-of-summer outdoor cleaning projects to keep your home in tip-top shape, and you can also snag a new lawn mower and garden tools on sale before the season's over.

