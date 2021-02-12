35 Best Home Deals Under $100 to Shop on Amazon This Presidents' Day

There's something about spending a ton of time at home that can make you realize your decor or appliances need an upgrade. And nothing is more satisfying than getting those top-dollar items at a fraction of the cost. If you like a good sale, this Presidents' Day weekend is the perfect time to shop some of the best home, kitchen, and gardening sales.
Skip heading to the store and shop online at Amazon for some truly amazing deals for every square foot in your home. This Presidents' Day, save on top-rated brands like Bissell, Instant Pot, Keurig, Ninja, Black+Decker, and more. Thankfully, you don't have to wait to save because Amazon already released hundreds of Presidents' Day deals early. That means you can start shopping right now and continue all the way through the actual holiday on Feb. 15.
If you're ready to start spring cleaning, make sure to check out the Bissell Pet Carpet Cleaner or the Shark Vacmop Cordless Vacuum Mop while they're both on sale. When it comes time to cook dinner, you can't go wrong with the Instant Pot Pressure Cooker or the popular GoWise Air Fryer that helps you whip up meals.
If you're in need of some relaxation, consider a mattress or topper that's nearly 50% off. Or, if you prefer to spend time in the backyard, you'll want to check out deals on fire pits and patio furniture, as well as gardening essentials like a Miracle-Gro composter or mini greenhouse that's up to 26% off.
Ready to start shopping the 2021 Amazon Presidents' Day sales? Head to the links below for the best deals in home, kitchen, and gardening that are available right now.