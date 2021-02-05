Amazon Unveiled Hundreds of Home and Kitchen Deals: These Are the 16 Best Under $100 

Shop favorites from Keurig, KitchenAid, Instant Pot, and more.
By Sanah Faroke
February 05, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

If you've been waiting for the chance to spruce up your home, upgrade old appliances, or get a head start on spring gardening, you don't have to hold off until Presidents' Day to score some major sales. Amazon released hundreds of home and kitchen deals for its Big Winter Sale event, slashing tons of product prices in half.

Launching today, the Big Winter Sale gives you access to a ton of clearance home and kitchen items, including best-sellers and top-rated products like fire pits, robot vacuums, and air fryers. 

Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get to reap the benefits of two-day shipping on all of the items listed. However, anyone can sign up for a 30-day free trial that gives you access to all of Amazon's best sales, free shipping, as well as Prime Video.  

When scrolling through the Big Winter Sale page, you'll find deals on some of your favorite brands, a few of which almost never go on sale. Top brands include KitchenAid, SodaStream, Eufy, TaoTronics, Black+Decker, Greenworks, and more. But these prices will only last for a limited time, and stock is expected to go fast. We've rounded up 20 of the best deals we could find, and all are less than $100. 

Best Home Deals

  • Black+ Decker Ceramic Heater
    $46.40
    ( $99.99 save 54%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Yeedi K600 Robot Vacuum Cleaner
    $99.99
    ( $179.99 save 44%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Bissell Turboclean Powerbrush Pet Upright Carpet Cleaner
    $89.99
    ( $99.99 save 10%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Air Choice Electric Indoor Fireplace Heater
    $98.99
    ( $109.99 save 10%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

Best Kitchen Appliance Deals

  • SodaStream Fizzi Sparkling Water Maker
    $69
    ( $89.99 save 23%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 Air Fryer Over
    $89.99
    ( $119.96 save 25%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • KitchenAid Food Processor
    $79.99
    ( $99.99 save 20%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker
    $79
    ( $109.99 save 28%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon

Best Outdoor Garden Deals

  • Fire Sense Portable Steel Fire Pit
    $58
    ( $69.99 save 17%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Worx Trivac 3-in-1 Blower/Mulcher/Yard Vacuum
    $77
    ( $159.99 save 52%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Kakashi Electric Patio Heater
    $89.99
    ( $109.99 save 18%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
  • Scuddles 8-Piece Garden Tools Set
    $26.99
    ( $49.99 save 46%)
    SHOP IT
    Amazon
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com