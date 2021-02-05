Amazon Unveiled Hundreds of Home and Kitchen Deals: These Are the 16 Best Under $100 

If you've been waiting for the chance to spruce up your home, upgrade old appliances, or get a head start on spring gardening, you don't have to hold off until Presidents' Day to score some major sales. Amazon released hundreds of home and kitchen deals for its Big Winter Sale event, slashing tons of product prices in half.
Launching today, the Big Winter Sale gives you access to a ton of clearance home and kitchen items, including best-sellers and top-rated products like fire pits, robot vacuums, and air fryers.
Plus, if you're an Amazon Prime member, you'll get to reap the benefits of two-day shipping on all of the items listed. However, anyone can sign up for a 30-day free trial that gives you access to all of Amazon's best sales, free shipping, as well as Prime Video.
When scrolling through the Big Winter Sale page, you'll find deals on some of your favorite brands, a few of which almost never go on sale. Top brands include KitchenAid, SodaStream, Eufy, TaoTronics, Black+Decker, Greenworks, and more. But these prices will only last for a limited time, and stock is expected to go fast. We've rounded up 20 of the best deals we could find, and all are less than $100.