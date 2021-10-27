Skip to content
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
The Only Weed Identification Guide You'll Ever Need: 33 Common Weedy Plants to Watch For
A weed can be any plant growing where you don't want it to, but there are some particularly weedy species to keep an eye out for. These aggressive plants choke out the garden plants you've worked so hard to grow. Use this handy guide to identify these weeds by appearance and know how to remove them safely.
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
6 Small Steps You Can Take Today to Get Organized for Good
A professional organizer offers advice on how to tidy up your home without feeling overwhelmed.
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Anti-inflammatory smoothies do exist! Instead of blending in boatloads of sugar and artificial ingredients, try these smoothies for inflammation that are stoked with ingredients that may help lower your risk for chronic diseases including cancer, heart disease, depression, and more.
International Women's Day: The Powerful Story Behind This 109-Year-Old Tradition
What began as a small movement in 1908 has become a global holiday dedicated to celebrating the strong women in our communities.
4 DIY Seed-Starting Pots You Can Make With Items You Already Have
Upcycle old newspapers, junk mail, and other waste paper to make these easy, eco-friendly containers you can use to sprout new plants for your garden.
21 Essential Baking Tools Every Home Cook Needs (Plus 16 That Are Nice to Have)
If you're a beginner baker who's just starting out (or a master chef looking to declutter), start with this list of baking tool must-haves. We'll help you set up a baking essentials kit for beginners with 21 pastry tools. For those who already own these handy tools, this list may finally provide the motivation you need to toss that never-been-used soufflé dish. Building your essential baking tools and equipment inventory starts here.
7 Interior Design Trends Everyone Will Be Trying in 2021, According to Experts
Designers weigh in on the most popular decorating styles, colors, and materials you can look forward to in the coming year.
What Style Is Your House? The 10 Most Popular House Styles Explained
With so many types of house styles, narrowing the list down to your favorite can be overwhelming. We'll show you the top 10 most popular house styles, including Cape Cod, country French, Colonial, Victorian, Tudor, Craftsman, cottage, Mediterranean, ranch, and contemporary. Here's how to tell the differences between each architectural style.
A Whole-House Cleaning Schedule You'll Actually Stick To
Cleaning your home doesn't have to be a daunting, time-consuming chore. The key to managing household duties quickly and efficiently is to design an easy-to-follow routine that includes all the most important tasks. Follow these step-by-step instructions for creating a customized whole-home cleaning schedule.
Living Room Furniture Arrangement Ideas
Get tips for arranging living room furniture in a way that creates a comfortable and welcoming environment and makes the most of your space.
Here's Exactly How to Find Your Perfect Nude Nail Color
Truth be told, there's no such thing as a universal nude.
7 Small But Impactful Ways to Fit Self-Care Into Your Day Right Now
Staying atop of your wellbeing is a must, especially during uncertain, stressful times. These tips will help you make time for self-care for a mental health boost every day.
50 Unique Calico Cat Names for Your Beautiful Kitty
Use your pet's gorgeous coat as inspiration on what to call them.
Follow Us
BHG.com
Shop
Storage & Organization
Kitchen
Pot Racks
Pot Racks
Pot Racks
Poulet Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack
featured
Poulet Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack
$1,139.99
wayfairnorthamerica
17 Stories BLNDQMY Kitchen Corner Shelf Rack, 4-Tier Corner Pot Rack For Stainless Steel Cookware Stand, Storage Organizer For Small Place in Brown
featured
17 Stories BLNDQMY Kitchen Corner Shelf Rack, 4-Tier Corner Pot Rack For Stainless Steel Cookware Stand, Storage Organizer For Small Place in Brown
$84.19
wayfair
Old Dutch International Antique Pewter Medium Gauge Rectangular Pot Rack with 16 Hooks
featured
Old Dutch International Antique Pewter Medium Gauge Rectangular Pot Rack with 16 Hooks
$69.99
target
Matte Black Pot Rack w/Grid & 12 Hooks 22" x 11"
Matte Black Pot Rack w/Grid & 12 Hooks 22" x 11"
$77.40
amazon
Elara Handcrafted 6 Light Pot Rack
Elara Handcrafted 6 Light Pot Rack
$2,619.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Meyda Tiffany Mission Prime Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack Metal in Brown, Size 26.5 H x 39.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 77830
Meyda Tiffany Mission Prime Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack Metal in Brown, Size 26.5 H x 39.0 W x 19.0 D in | Wayfair 77830
$2,700.00
wayfair
Meyda Tiffany Barn Animals Handcrafted 8 Light Pot Rack Metal, Size 25.0 H x 27.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 161017
Meyda Tiffany Barn Animals Handcrafted 8 Light Pot Rack Metal, Size 25.0 H x 27.0 W x 28.0 D in | Wayfair 161017
$2,160.00
wayfair
Leaf and Acorn Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack
Leaf and Acorn Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack
$909.99
wayfairnorthamerica
2 Light Hanging Pot Rack
2 Light Hanging Pot Rack
$524.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Mini Oval Ceiling Hanging Pot Rack
Mini Oval Ceiling Hanging Pot Rack
$195.00
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour 5-Tier Kitchen Corner Shelf Rack, Metal Storage Shelves, Pot Rack Storage Organizer Stainless Steel Shelves Shelf Holder Metal in Black
Prep & Savour 5-Tier Kitchen Corner Shelf Rack, Metal Storage Shelves, Pot Rack Storage Organizer Stainless Steel Shelves Shelf Holder Metal in Black
$138.45
wayfair
Dome Matte Black Pot Rack w/Grid, 16 Hooks 20" x 15.25" x 21"
Dome Matte Black Pot Rack w/Grid, 16 Hooks 20" x 15.25" x 21"
$100.04
amazon
Old Dutch 3.25 in. x 18 in. x 36 in. Graphite Oval Pot Rack, Bronze/copper metallic
Old Dutch 3.25 in. x 18 in. x 36 in. Graphite Oval Pot Rack, Bronze/copper metallic
$66.27
homedepot
Prep & Savour Cookware Organizer Freestanding Pot Rack in White, Size 7.5 H x 7.5 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 63413CA7466F45DB9BF1DD41B2B749B0
Prep & Savour Cookware Organizer Freestanding Pot Rack in White, Size 7.5 H x 7.5 W x 10.0 D in | Wayfair 63413CA7466F45DB9BF1DD41B2B749B0
$22.99
wayfair
Range Kleen 37" Bookshelf Pot Rack In Black
Range Kleen 37" Bookshelf Pot Rack In Black
$69.99
buybuybaby
Old Dutch Oiled Bronze Medium -Gauge Oval Pot Rack with Grid and 12 Hooks | 122BZ
Old Dutch Oiled Bronze Medium -Gauge Oval Pot Rack with Grid and 12 Hooks | 122BZ
$71.21
lowes
Old Dutch Rectangular Hanging Pot Rack with Grid & 24 Hooks, Oiled Bronze, 30" x 20.5" x 15.75"
Old Dutch Rectangular Hanging Pot Rack with Grid & 24 Hooks, Oiled Bronze, 30" x 20.5" x 15.75"
$84.12
amazon
J.K. Adams 24-Inch Oval Hanging Pot Rack, Grey
J.K. Adams 24-Inch Oval Hanging Pot Rack, Grey
$175.00
overstock
Wall Mounted Metal Pot Rack
Wall Mounted Metal Pot Rack
$14.44
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour Standard Hook Wall Mounted Pot Rack in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 23.3 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair EE359C6114F84A46A5AB6639D2BEEF1F
Prep & Savour Standard Hook Wall Mounted Pot Rack in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 23.3 W x 5.5 D in | Wayfair EE359C6114F84A46A5AB6639D2BEEF1F
$30.07
wayfair
Rebrilliant 3 DIY Method Freestanding Pot Rack Metal in Black, Size 11.0 H x 20.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair B5B940F213544CFB969EDB0351C0E71D
Rebrilliant 3 DIY Method Freestanding Pot Rack Metal in Black, Size 11.0 H x 20.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair B5B940F213544CFB969EDB0351C0E71D
$35.00
wayfair
Prep & Savour Freestanding Hanging Pot Rack Metal in Black, Size 20.87 H x 31.5 W x 16.54 D in | Wayfair AE5FE920D9284DCC91CBC0FBE3A56D70
Prep & Savour Freestanding Hanging Pot Rack Metal in Black, Size 20.87 H x 31.5 W x 16.54 D in | Wayfair AE5FE920D9284DCC91CBC0FBE3A56D70
$49.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant Expandable Pot Rack Organizer -pot & Pan Organizer For Cabinet w/ 7 Adjustable Compartment, Size 18.0 H x 58.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Expandable Pot Rack Organizer -pot & Pan Organizer For Cabinet w/ 7 Adjustable Compartment, Size 18.0 H x 58.0 W x 18.0 D in | Wayfair
$66.99
wayfair
Old Dutch 1.75 in. x 17.25 in. X 33 in. Oval Matte Black Hanging Pot Rack
Old Dutch 1.75 in. x 17.25 in. X 33 in. Oval Matte Black Hanging Pot Rack
$58.85
homedepot
Rebrilliant Handcrafted Standard Hook Pot Rack Metal in Black, Size 3.5 H x 0.25 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 55DFE1BAFD874E938F9368DCFE1F84FB
Rebrilliant Handcrafted Standard Hook Pot Rack Metal in Black, Size 3.5 H x 0.25 W x 1.5 D in | Wayfair 55DFE1BAFD874E938F9368DCFE1F84FB
$61.80
wayfair
5-Tier Kitchen Corner Shelf Rack, Free Standing Pot Rack For Organizer Stainless Steel Cookware Stand
5-Tier Kitchen Corner Shelf Rack, Free Standing Pot Rack For Organizer Stainless Steel Cookware Stand
$136.00
wayfairnorthamerica
39.4''Hanging Pot Rack
39.4''Hanging Pot Rack
$28.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Old Dutch Matte Black Medium Gauge Oval Hanging Grid & 12 Hooks Kitchen Pot Rack, 36in
Old Dutch Matte Black Medium Gauge Oval Hanging Grid & 12 Hooks Kitchen Pot Rack, 36in
$72.78
amazon
Meyda Tiffany 8 Light Pot Rack Metal in Black, Size 61.0 H x 51.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair 151157
Meyda Tiffany 8 Light Pot Rack Metal in Black, Size 61.0 H x 51.0 W x 25.0 D in | Wayfair 151157
$3,359.99
wayfair
Kinetic Classicor Wrought-Iron Hanging Oval Pot Rack Metal in Black, Size 1.5 H x 33.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 12021
Kinetic Classicor Wrought-Iron Hanging Oval Pot Rack Metal in Black, Size 1.5 H x 33.0 W x 17.0 D in | Wayfair 12021
$53.99
($79.80
save 32%)
wayfair
Kalco 2 Light Hanging Pot Rack Metal in Gray, Size 14.5 H x 36.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 3616SN
Kalco 2 Light Hanging Pot Rack Metal in Gray, Size 14.5 H x 36.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair 3616SN
$524.00
wayfair
Roll End Bar Handcrafted Wall Bracket Pot Rack
Roll End Bar Handcrafted Wall Bracket Pot Rack
$135.01
wayfairnorthamerica
Enclume Premier 4-Foot Oval Ceiling Pot Rack, Hammered Steel
Enclume Premier 4-Foot Oval Ceiling Pot Rack, Hammered Steel
$419.19
amazon
Enclume Premier Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack Steel in Gray, Size 22.0 H x 30.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair DR5 SS
Enclume Premier Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack Steel in Gray, Size 22.0 H x 30.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair DR5 SS
$362.19
wayfair
Enclume Premier Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack Steel in Gray, Size 20.0 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair PR1848 SS
Enclume Premier Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack Steel in Gray, Size 20.0 H x 48.0 W in | Wayfair PR1848 SS
$278.03
wayfair
Elegant Designs 2 Light Kitchen Pot Rack with Downlights
Elegant Designs 2 Light Kitchen Pot Rack with Downlights
$110.54
($129.99
save 15%)
walmartusa
Enclume Signature Handcrafted Wall Mount Pot Rack Metal in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 36.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair SPR3-36 HS TW
Enclume Signature Handcrafted Wall Mount Pot Rack Metal in Brown, Size 17.0 H x 36.0 W x 13.0 D in | Wayfair SPR3-36 HS TW
$305.11
wayfair
Enclume Elite Bookshelf Hammered Steel Pot Rack Black
Enclume Elite Bookshelf Hammered Steel Pot Rack Black
$218.99
bedbath&beyond
Elegant Designs Home 19.25-in x 35.7-in Copper Lighted Pot Rack | PR1000-CPR
Elegant Designs Home 19.25-in x 35.7-in Copper Lighted Pot Rack | PR1000-CPR
$109.46
lowes
Multifunctional Wall Mounted Pot Rack
Multifunctional Wall Mounted Pot Rack
$74.42
wayfairnorthamerica
Latitude Run® Bar Hanging Pot Rack Wood in Brown, Size 2.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair C8A54577F5C040CE95BC82DB7EAB9134
Latitude Run® Bar Hanging Pot Rack Wood in Brown, Size 2.0 H x 20.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair C8A54577F5C040CE95BC82DB7EAB9134
$77.34
wayfair
Enclume Rolled End Bar Handcrafted Wall Bracket Pot Rack Steel in Black/Gray, Size 4.75 H x 48.0 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair WB4/RB48 HS SET
Enclume Rolled End Bar Handcrafted Wall Bracket Pot Rack Steel in Black/Gray, Size 4.75 H x 48.0 W x 6.25 D in | Wayfair WB4/RB48 HS SET
$193.99
wayfair
Enclume Utensil Bar Handcrafted Wall Mounted Pot Rack Metal in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 42.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair WR4 SS
Enclume Utensil Bar Handcrafted Wall Mounted Pot Rack Metal in Gray, Size 4.5 H x 42.0 W x 2.0 D in | Wayfair WR4 SS
$149.00
wayfair
Handcrafted Double Hook Pot Rack
Handcrafted Double Hook Pot Rack
$40.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Enclume Premier Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack Steel in Black, Size 22.0 H x 30.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair DR5 HS
Enclume Premier Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack Steel in Black, Size 22.0 H x 30.0 W x 16.0 D in | Wayfair DR5 HS
$210.99
wayfair
Fox Run Hanging Half-Circle Pot Rack, 12.75 x 26 x 1.75 inches, Metallic
Fox Run Hanging Half-Circle Pot Rack, 12.75 x 26 x 1.75 inches, Metallic
$32.99
amazon
Elegant Designs Silver 2 Light Kitchen Wood Pot Rack with Downlights
Elegant Designs Silver 2 Light Kitchen Wood Pot Rack with Downlights
$160.00
($320.00
save 50%)
belk
Enclume Rack It Up Bookshelf Pot Rack In Black
Enclume Rack It Up Bookshelf Pot Rack In Black
$99.99
bedbath&beyond
John Boos Cucina Americana Standard Hook Wall Bracket Pot Rack Steel in White, Size 36.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair MENSL36-P
John Boos Cucina Americana Standard Hook Wall Bracket Pot Rack Steel in White, Size 36.0 W x 12.0 D in | Wayfair MENSL36-P
$383.00
wayfair
Meyda Lighting Elana 46 Inch 3 Light Lighted Pot Rack Elana - 125092 - Traditional
Meyda Lighting Elana 46 Inch 3 Light Lighted Pot Rack Elana - 125092 - Traditional
$2,610.00
1800lighting
Loon Peak® Easton Handcrafted 2 Light Pot Rack Metal in Brown, Size 58.0 H x 33.75 W x 15.25 D in | Wayfair 32FFAA51596247099BD061306C62B5FD
Loon Peak® Easton Handcrafted 2 Light Pot Rack Metal in Brown, Size 58.0 H x 33.75 W x 15.25 D in | Wayfair 32FFAA51596247099BD061306C62B5FD
$368.13
wayfair
Millwood Pines Traylor Triangle Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack Metal in Gray, Size 17.5 H x 35.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
Millwood Pines Traylor Triangle Handcrafted Hanging Pot Rack Metal in Gray, Size 17.5 H x 35.0 W x 20.0 D in | Wayfair
$591.97
wayfair
Prep & Savour Kitchen Cookware Utensils Hanging Pot Rack in Black, Size 1.5 H x 16.93 W x 32.87 D in | Wayfair 7DC7E978035C439BBFD4AF1A70ECC5B8
Prep & Savour Kitchen Cookware Utensils Hanging Pot Rack in Black, Size 1.5 H x 16.93 W x 32.87 D in | Wayfair 7DC7E978035C439BBFD4AF1A70ECC5B8
$62.23
wayfair
Prep & Savour Pot Rack Wall Mounted in Black, Size 3.54 H x 29.53 W x 9.84 D in | Wayfair 9EC4277C95514697B4242DB2EADFBBAB
Prep & Savour Pot Rack Wall Mounted in Black, Size 3.54 H x 29.53 W x 9.84 D in | Wayfair 9EC4277C95514697B4242DB2EADFBBAB
$56.99
wayfair
Iron Rail Wall Mounted Pot Rack
Iron Rail Wall Mounted Pot Rack
$19.99
wayfairnorthamerica
Prep & Savour Folding Bamboo Freestanding Pot Rack in Yellow, Size 7.5 H x 6.5 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 63FD192C01BC4686A87E3C2C4B0DC416
Prep & Savour Folding Bamboo Freestanding Pot Rack in Yellow, Size 7.5 H x 6.5 W x 1.0 D in | Wayfair 63FD192C01BC4686A87E3C2C4B0DC416
$45.57
wayfair
Prep & Savour Kitchen Wall Mounted Pot Rack Metal in Black, Size 12.0 H x 24.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 98A777E10D0246429724F76685032005
Prep & Savour Kitchen Wall Mounted Pot Rack Metal in Black, Size 12.0 H x 24.0 W x 8.0 D in | Wayfair 98A777E10D0246429724F76685032005
$28.99
wayfair
Prep & Savour Pan Shelf Hanging Racks Wall Mounted in Black, Size 23.2 H x 29.5 W x 13.7 D in | Wayfair 839A6DEB99F646098DAFD252F9DF6525
Prep & Savour Pan Shelf Hanging Racks Wall Mounted in Black, Size 23.2 H x 29.5 W x 13.7 D in | Wayfair 839A6DEB99F646098DAFD252F9DF6525
$68.99
wayfair
Rebrilliant Expanding Bar Pot Rack Steel in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 26.0 W x 1.38 D in | Wayfair CW6012
Rebrilliant Expanding Bar Pot Rack Steel in Gray, Size 2.0 H x 26.0 W x 1.38 D in | Wayfair CW6012
$34.28
wayfair
Rebrilliant Pot Rack Wall Mounted Pan Shelf Hanging Racks Wire/Metal in Black, Size 23.2 H x 29.5 W x 13.7 D in | Wayfair
Rebrilliant Pot Rack Wall Mounted Pan Shelf Hanging Racks Wire/Metal in Black, Size 23.2 H x 29.5 W x 13.7 D in | Wayfair
$62.99
wayfair
Pot Racks
